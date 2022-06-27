Kylian Mbappe Among Crowd As LAFC Become First Team To 10 Wins In 2022 MLS

Los Angeles FC extended their lead at the top of the Western Conference on Sunday by becoming the first team to record 10 wins in MLS this season.

Cristian Arango and Diego Palacios were the stars on the pitch as they scored second-half goals to deliver a 2-0 victory over New York Red Bulls.

But there was a much bigger star in the crowd as Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe was at the Banc of California Stadium as a fan.

Mbappe waved as the camera panned his way.

Kylian Mbappe pictured giving a thumbs up from the crowd during LAFC's 2-0 win over New York Red Bulls Instagram/@lafc

Mbappe will not be the last international superstar to be spotted at an LAFC home game this season.

LAFC recently secured to signings of two major European names on free transfers.

Five-time Champions League winner Gareth Bale is joining from Real Madrid, while 117-time Italy international Giorgio Chiellini is on his way from Juventus.

Bale and Chiellini will be eligible to play after the MLS transfer window opens on July 7.

LAFC play city rivals LA Galaxy on July 9.