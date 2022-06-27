Skip to main content

Kylian Mbappe Among Crowd As LAFC Become First Team To 10 Wins In 2022 MLS

Los Angeles FC extended their lead at the top of the Western Conference on Sunday by becoming the first team to record 10 wins in MLS this season.

Cristian Arango and Diego Palacios were the stars on the pitch as they scored second-half goals to deliver a 2-0 victory over New York Red Bulls.

But there was a much bigger star in the crowd as Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe was at the Banc of California Stadium as a fan.

Mbappe waved as the camera panned his way.

Kylian Mbappe pictured giving a thumbs up from the crowd during LAFC's 2-0 win over New York Red Bulls in June 2022

Kylian Mbappe pictured giving a thumbs up from the crowd during LAFC's 2-0 win over New York Red Bulls

Mbappe will not be the last international superstar to be spotted at an LAFC home game this season.

LAFC recently secured to signings of two major European names on free transfers.

Five-time Champions League winner Gareth Bale is joining from Real Madrid, while 117-time Italy international Giorgio Chiellini is on his way from Juventus.

Bale and Chiellini will be eligible to play after the MLS transfer window opens on July 7.

LAFC play city rivals LA Galaxy on July 9.

Kylian Mbappe pictured giving a thumbs up from the crowd during LAFC's 2-0 win over New York Red Bulls in June 2022
News

Kylian Mbappe Among Crowd As LAFC Become First Team To 10 Wins In 2022 MLS

By Robert Summerscales45 seconds ago
David de Gea pictured on the first day of preseason training at Manchester United's Carrington base in June 2022
News

Man United's Erik Ten Hag Era Begins In Earnest As Players Report For Preseason Training

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Matt Turner pictured playing golf while wearing an Arsenal jersey in 2016
Watch

Matt Turner Wore An Arsenal Jersey As A Fan... Now The Gunners' No.30 Shirt Is Officially His

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Harry Maguire pictured playing for Manchester United in May 2022
Transfer Talk

Harry Maguire Denied Barcelona Move As Man United Reject La Liga Club's Part-Ex Proposal

By Robert Summerscales6 hours ago
Tennis star Rafael Nadal pictured at London's All England Club ahead of The Championships at Wimbledon in June 2022
News

Gerard Pique Visits Rafael Nadal At Wimbledon After Buying Chelsea Jerseys For Sons Milan And Sasha

By Robert Summerscales20 hours ago
Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski pictured in action against Barcelona in 2021
Transfer Talk

Bayern Munich Set Robert Lewandowski Asking Price As Barcelona Told To Improve Bid By 50%

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago
A photo of a tattoo on the arm of Thibaut Courtois commemorating his clean sheet in the 2022 Champions League final
News

New Thibaut Courtois Tattoo: Real Madrid Keeper Gets Brick Wall And UCL Trophy Inked On Arm

By Robert SummerscalesJun 26, 2022
MLS legends Thierry Henry and David Beckham pictured in 2011
Features

Top 10 Big-Name MLS Imports Of All Time: New LAFC Signing Gareth Bale In At No.4

By Robert SummerscalesJun 26, 2022
Gareth Bale pictured wearing LAFC kit in a video posted to announce his transfer to the MLS from Real Madrid in 2022
News

Gareth Bale Confirms Transfer To LAFC And Could Make Debut In Derby Against Galaxy

By Robert SummerscalesJun 26, 2022