New Leeds United Boss Jesse Marsch Addresses "Stigma" Around American Soccer Coaches

Jesse Marsch acknowledged that there is "a stigma" around American soccer managers as he gave his first news conference as Leeds United boss.

But Marsch laughed off comparisons with Ted Lasso, the fictional American football coach who unwittingly becomes a Premier League manager in the comedy-drama series of the same name.

Football fans in the UK have long scoffed at the soccer product on offer in the States, although the standard has vastly improved over the last two decades, while gimmicks like running penalty shootouts from the halfway line have been ditched.

Marsch himself accepts that UK's lack of respect for US soccer is not without some justification.

He explained that his decision to leave America for Europe was done in order gain experiences that he could not back home.

Marsch has worked with RB Leipzig and RB Salzburg in Germany and Austria since leaving the States in 2018.

New Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch is the third American manager in Premier League history IMAGO/Simon Marper

Speaking about the perception of American coaches, he was quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "I think there's probably a stigma. I'm not sure Ted Lasso helped.

"I haven't watched the show but I get it. People hate hearing the word soccer, I've used the word football since I was a professional football player.

"More and more in the United States, we are adapting to what the game is here in England and our connection with what this league is and what the culture of the sport is in this country.

"I can understand that they don't think we have the experiences that can be created here in Europe. Frankly, they're right. It was the reason I came to Europe, learnt German and tried to adapt to new cultures. This is the fifth country I've coached football in.

"It takes me out of my comfort zone. It challenges me to grow and develop and learn new things. I'm very open to that.

"I'm very cognizant of the fact that I'm not perfect and I don't want to be. All I can say is that the only way I know how to do things is to go all in, to give everything I have, to believe in who I am, to believe in the people that I work with and to try to maximize what we are every day.

"If you can do that effectively you can be incredibly surprised with the human spirit and what you can achieve. That sounds like Ted Lasso I think from what I've heard!"

Marsch, who replaced Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds, will begin his Premier League career with an away game at Leicester City on Saturday.

Leeds are currently just two points above the relegation zone.

