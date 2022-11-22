Skip to main content

Lionel Messi Equals World Cup Record Set By Cristiano Ronaldo And Pele

Lionel Messi took less than 10 minutes to score his first goal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward converted an early penalty in Argentina's Group C opener against Saudi Arabia after Saud Abdulhamid had fouled Leandro Paredes.

Messi has now scored at four different World Cup tournaments, becoming only the fifth player ever to do so - after Pele, Uwe Seeler, Miroslav Klose and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Portugal captain Ronaldo can become the outright record-holder if he scores at Qatar 2022.

Messi's early strike against Saudi Arabia was his 92nd international goal for Argentina.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He has now scored against 34 different national teams.

Eight of Messi's Argentina goals have come against Bolivia.

He has hit six against both Uruguay and Ecuador, plus five past Brazil, Chile, Paraguay, Estonia and Venezuela.

Switzerland, Guatemala, Panama, Haiti, Nigeria, Mexico and Colombia have all conceded three goals scored by Messi, while Jamaica, Honduras, Spain, Algeria, Croatia, Hong Kong and Nicaragua have conceded two each.

Messi has scored one goal each against Serbia, Peru, France, Portugal, Albania, Germany, Slovenia, Bosnia, Iran, USA, UAE and now Saudi Arabia.

Lionel Messi pictured celebrating after scoring his first goal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Lionel Messi pictured celebrating after scoring his first goal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Graeme Souness (left) and Roy Keane pictured arguing live on ITV at half-time during Argentina vs Saudi Arabia
News

Graeme Souness And Roy Keane In Heated Argument About Penalties At World Cup

By Robert Summerscales
Tunisia defender Aissa Laidouni pictured (on the ground) during a game against Denmark at the 2022 FIFA World Cup
Watch

(Video) Tunisia's Aissa Laidouni Celebrates Slide Tackle On Christian Eriksen Like A Goal

By Robert Summerscales
A view of the scoreboard after Germany's 8-0 win over Saudi Arabia at the 2002 World Cup in South Korea
Features

Saudi Arabia's Previous World Cup Results Show Just How Unexpected Win Over Argentina Was

By Robert Summerscales
Salem Al-Dawsari pictured celebrating with a somersault after scoring for Saudi Arabia against Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
News

Saudi Arabia End Argentina's 36-Game Unbeaten Run With Huge World Cup Shock In Qatar

By Robert Summerscales
A giant screen at Lusail Stadium reads "NO GOAL" during the Group C game between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the 2022 FIFA World Cup
News

Argentina Have Three Goals Disallowed In 13 Minutes Against Saudi Arabia

By Robert Summerscales
Lionel Messi pictured celebrating after scoring his first goal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
News

Lionel Messi Equals World Cup Record Set By Cristiano Ronaldo And Pele

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured speaking at a press conference in Qatar on November 21, 2022
News

Cristiano Ronaldo: "I Talk When I Want To"

By Robert Summerscales
Gareth Bale pictured (right) celebrating after scoring for Wales against the USA at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar
News

Gareth Bale Rescues Wales With Historic World Cup Goal To Deny USA Victory In Ar Rayyan

By Robert Summerscales
A USA fan dressed as Wonder Woman pictured celebrating in Qatar after seeing Timothy Weah score against Wales at the 2022 World Cup
News

USMNT Hero Tim Weah Scores From Captain America Assist... To Send Wonder Woman Wild

By Robert Summerscales