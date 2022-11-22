Lionel Messi Equals World Cup Record Set By Cristiano Ronaldo And Pele

Lionel Messi took less than 10 minutes to score his first goal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward converted an early penalty in Argentina's Group C opener against Saudi Arabia after Saud Abdulhamid had fouled Leandro Paredes.

Messi has now scored at four different World Cup tournaments, becoming only the fifth player ever to do so - after Pele, Uwe Seeler, Miroslav Klose and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Portugal captain Ronaldo can become the outright record-holder if he scores at Qatar 2022.

Messi's early strike against Saudi Arabia was his 92nd international goal for Argentina.

He has now scored against 34 different national teams.

Eight of Messi's Argentina goals have come against Bolivia.

He has hit six against both Uruguay and Ecuador, plus five past Brazil, Chile, Paraguay, Estonia and Venezuela.

Switzerland, Guatemala, Panama, Haiti, Nigeria, Mexico and Colombia have all conceded three goals scored by Messi, while Jamaica, Honduras, Spain, Algeria, Croatia, Hong Kong and Nicaragua have conceded two each.

Messi has scored one goal each against Serbia, Peru, France, Portugal, Albania, Germany, Slovenia, Bosnia, Iran, USA, UAE and now Saudi Arabia.