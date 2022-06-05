Lionel Messi Scores Five Goals In A Game For First Time In 10 Years As Argentina Thrash Estonia

Lionel Messi produced just the second five-goal haul of his entire senior career as Argentina thrashed Estonia in Switzerland on Sunday.

Messi lined up for the friendly match in the no.10 role behind Joaquin Correa and Julian Alvarez in a 4-3-1-2 formation.

Fans likely came to the Estadio El Sadar hoping to see a creative masterclass from Messi, but instead the 34-year-old opted to flex his finishing skills.

Messi's goals arrived after eight, 45, 47, 71 and 76 minutes.

Lionel Messi pictured celebrating after scoring one of his FIVE goals for Argentina against Estonia IMAGO/Alterphotos

His first was a penalty kick but the others were all from open play, including the the fourth which came from his weaker right foot.

The only other time Messi had scored five goals in one game came in March 2012 when he helped Barcelona to a 7-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League. That was the first time any player had scored five goals in a single UCL game.

Messi had not scored four goals in a game since doing so for Barcelona against Eibar in February 2020.