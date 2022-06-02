Skip to main content

Finalissima MVP Lionel Messi Thrown Into Air By Argentina Teammates After Masterclass Vs Italy

Lionel Messi was named as the man of the match as South American champions Argentina beat Euro 2020 winners Italy in Wednesday's Finalissima at Wembley.

Messi claimed two assists in a 3-0 win by setting up goals for Lautaro Martinez and Paulo Dybala, either side of Angel Di Maria's fine lob.

The Paris Saint-Germain playmaker was a thorn in Italy's side all game.

He came close to scoring himself on multiple occasions, firing in eight shots during a masterful 90 minutes.

Italy could not stop him by fair means and resorted to fouling him on no fewer than five occasions.

After the game, Messi's teammates showed their appreciation for the 34-year-old by throwing him into the air.

Lionel Messi pictured being thrown into the air by his Argentina teammates after their 3-0 in over Italy in the Finalissima at Wembey in June 2022

Lionel Messi pictured being thrown into the air by his Argentina teammates after their 3-0 in over Italy in the Finalissima at Wembey

Messi told reporters after the game, as quoted by the Daily Mail: "It was a beautiful final, full of Argentines. What we experienced here was beautiful.

"We're here to fight anyone. Today was a nice test because Italy is a great team.

"We knew it was going to be a nice match and a nice setting to be champion."

Messi has now won three trophies with his country.

He became an Olympic gold medalist at the 2008 Games, before leading Argentina to Copa America glory last year.

That Copa America triumph saw Argentina qualify for Finalissima - the new name for the returning CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions.

Argentina are now two-time winners of the CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions trophy.

They won the second edition by beating Euro 1992 winners Denmark on penalties in 1993, before the competition was discontinued for almost 30 years.

Lionel Messi pictured being thrown into the air by his Argentina teammates after their 3-0 in over Italy in the Finalissima at Wembey in June 2022
News

Finalissima MVP Lionel Messi Thrown Into Air By Argentina Teammates After Masterclass Vs Italy

By Robert Summerscales33 seconds ago
Ukraine fans pictured at Glasgow's Hampden Park during their team's World Cup play-off semi-final win over Scotland in June 2022
News

Ukraine One Win Away From Joining USMNT In World Cup Group B After Outclassing Scotland

By Robert Summerscales15 hours ago
Angel Di Maria (left) is hugged by Lionel Messi after scoring for Argentina in 2022's Finalissima match against Italy
Watch

Highlights: Italy 0-3 Argentina - Watch The Goals That Won Finalissima For Lionel Messi And Co

By Robert Summerscales16 hours ago
No.7 Andriy Yarmolenko watches his lobbed shot land in the net as Ukraine take the lead against Scotland in June 2022
Watch

Watch Andriy Yarmolenko Score Ukraine's First Goal Of 2022 With Fine Lob Against Scotland

By Robert Summerscales17 hours ago
Son Heung-min pictured celebrating after scoring for Tottenham in a 3-0 win over Norwich in December 2021
News

How Son Heung-Min Missed Out On PFA Players' Player Of The Year Shortlist

By Robert Summerscales18 hours ago
Phil Foden pictured after scoring for Manchester City against Everton in February 2022
News

Arsenal Duo Make PFA Young Player Of The Year Shortlist But Phil Foden Tipped To Retain Award

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago
Lionel Messi pictured warming up ahead of Finalissima 2022 between Argentina and Italy at Wembley
News

What Is Finalissima? CONMEBOL And UEFA's Cup Of Champions Explained

By Robert Summerscales22 hours ago
Manchester United's no.6 Paul Pogba pictured leaving the field during his side's 4-0 loss at Liverpool in April 2022
News

Manchester United Confirm Paul Pogba's Exit On Free Transfer With 835-Word Tribute

By Robert SummerscalesJun 1, 2022
Kurt Zouma pictured (center) leaving Thames Magistrates Court on June 1, 2022 after being sentenced to 180 hours of community service for cat abuse
News

Kurt Zouma Avoids Jail But Is Banned From Keeping Cats For Five Years

By Robert SummerscalesJun 1, 2022