Finalissima MVP Lionel Messi Thrown Into Air By Argentina Teammates After Masterclass Vs Italy

Lionel Messi was named as the man of the match as South American champions Argentina beat Euro 2020 winners Italy in Wednesday's Finalissima at Wembley.

Messi claimed two assists in a 3-0 win by setting up goals for Lautaro Martinez and Paulo Dybala, either side of Angel Di Maria's fine lob.

The Paris Saint-Germain playmaker was a thorn in Italy's side all game.

He came close to scoring himself on multiple occasions, firing in eight shots during a masterful 90 minutes.

Italy could not stop him by fair means and resorted to fouling him on no fewer than five occasions.

After the game, Messi's teammates showed their appreciation for the 34-year-old by throwing him into the air.

Lionel Messi pictured being thrown into the air by his Argentina teammates after their 3-0 in over Italy in the Finalissima at Wembey IMAGO/Insidefoto/Andrea Staccioli

Messi told reporters after the game, as quoted by the Daily Mail: "It was a beautiful final, full of Argentines. What we experienced here was beautiful.

"We're here to fight anyone. Today was a nice test because Italy is a great team.

"We knew it was going to be a nice match and a nice setting to be champion."

Messi has now won three trophies with his country.

He became an Olympic gold medalist at the 2008 Games, before leading Argentina to Copa America glory last year.

That Copa America triumph saw Argentina qualify for Finalissima - the new name for the returning CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions.

Argentina are now two-time winners of the CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions trophy.

They won the second edition by beating Euro 1992 winners Denmark on penalties in 1993, before the competition was discontinued for almost 30 years.