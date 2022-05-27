Skip to main content

Steve McManaman Says Only Two Real Madrid Players Would Get Into Liverpool XI

Steve McManaman believes that only two of Real Madrid's current players are good enough to break into Liverpool's first XI.

McManaman played for both clubs during his playing career - spending most of the 1990s at Liverpool, before representing Real for four seasons between 1999 and 2003.

The former winger was asked by Betway this week to pick a combined XI made up of players from this season's two Champions League finalists.

McManaman chose Karim Benzema and Luka Modric, plus nine players from Liverpool.

Benzema's inclusion is hard to argue with, considering the Frenchman is the leading scorer in this season's UCL with 15 goals in 11 games.

Real Madrid duo Luka Modric and Karim Benzema pictured in March 2022

Luka Modric (left) and Karim Benzema are the only Real Madrid players who would improve Liverpool's first XI, according to Steve McManaman

Meanwhile, Modric is the only player other than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to win the Ballon d'Or in the past 13 years.

McManaman named an all-Liverpool back five of Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson.

Explaining his choice of goalkeeper, McManaman said: "Thibaut Courtois has had a good season. He's had his critics. But unfortunately I'm going to go for Alisson."

Fabinho and Jordan Henderson join Modric in McManaman's midfield three, while Benzema is flanked up front by Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

Liverpool Vs Real Madrid Combined XI

Liverpool vs Real Madrid combined XI by Steve McManaman

Liverpool vs Real Madrid combined XI by Steve McManaman

McManaman added that Real winger Vinicius Junior was "very unlucky" to miss out on a place in his XI but that Sadio Mane's recent achievements with Senegal swayed his decision.

Mane led Senegal to Africa Cup of Nations glory in February before guiding them to World Cup qualification in March.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid combined XI by Steve McManaman
Steve McManaman Says Only Two Real Madrid Players Would Get Into Liverpool XI

