Liverpool Airport Cheekily Uses Cristiano Ronaldo To Promote Flights Away From England

Liverpool Airport's social media team has cheekily used Cristiano Ronaldo's discontent at Manchester United to promote flights to some cities where he might move.

Ronaldo had been due to return to United for pre-season training on Monday but has yet to report for duty because of "family reasons".

According to BBC Sport, the 37-year-old is keen to leave Old Trafford this summer after United failed to qualify for the Champions League.

Ronaldo has played in 19 consecutive UCL seasons and seemingly does not want to miss out on a 20th, with United only in the Europa League this term.

As reported by The Athletic, Ronaldo has been offered to Bayern Munich by the player's agent.

Roma have also been suggested as a possible suitor due to the player's relationship with manager Jose Mourinho.

Paris Saint-Germain's name has been mentioned because of their reputation for signing superstars, while Sporting Lisbon - the club where Ronaldo began his career - have been mooted as possible rehomers too.

Reacting to his transfer puzzle, Liverpool Airport tweeted a picture of Ronaldo on Wednesday along with the message: "Itching to get out of Manchester, but want to avoid the queues?

"We happily invite @Cristiano to try the North West's Faster, Easier, Friendlier Airport, where he can connect on to Munich or Lisbon with Lufthansa, or fly Ryanair direct to Paris or Rome."