Skip to main content

Liverpool Airport Cheekily Uses Cristiano Ronaldo To Promote Flights Away From England

Liverpool Airport's social media team has cheekily used Cristiano Ronaldo's discontent at Manchester United to promote flights to some cities where he might move.

Ronaldo had been due to return to United for pre-season training on Monday but has yet to report for duty because of "family reasons".

According to BBC Sport, the 37-year-old is keen to leave Old Trafford this summer after United failed to qualify for the Champions League.

Ronaldo has played in 19 consecutive UCL seasons and seemingly does not want to miss out on a 20th, with United only in the Europa League this term.

As reported by The Athletic, Ronaldo has been offered to Bayern Munich by the player's agent.

Roma have also been suggested as a possible suitor due to the player's relationship with manager Jose Mourinho.

Paris Saint-Germain's name has been mentioned because of their reputation for signing superstars, while Sporting Lisbon - the club where Ronaldo began his career - have been mooted as possible rehomers too.

Reacting to his transfer puzzle, Liverpool Airport tweeted a picture of Ronaldo on Wednesday along with the message: "Itching to get out of Manchester, but want to avoid the queues?

"We happily invite @Cristiano to try the North West's Faster, Easier, Friendlier Airport, where he can connect on to Munich or Lisbon with Lufthansa, or fly Ryanair direct to Paris or Rome."

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured at Lisbon airport in June 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured at Lisbon airport in June 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured at Lisbon airport in June 2021
News

Liverpool Airport Cheekily Uses Cristiano Ronaldo To Promote Flights Away From England

By Robert Summerscales1 minute ago
Raheem Sterling (center) pictured in action for Manchester City against Chelsea in January 2021
News

Raheem Sterling Agrees Deal To Join Chelsea From Man City After Talks With Thomas Tuchel

By Robert Summerscales16 minutes ago
Pernille Harder pictured playing for Denmark against Brazil in June 2022
Features

Five Players To Watch At UEFA Women's Euro 2022

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
A general view of Manchester City's Academy Stadium from May 2022
News

UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Fixtures: Full List Of All 31 Matches

By Robert Summerscales23 hours ago
Christophe Galtier pictured during his first ever press conference as Paris Saint-Germain manager
News

Mauricio Pochettino Fired And Christophe Galtier Hired As PSG Enter New Era

By Robert SummerscalesJul 5, 2022
Franck Kessie pictured applauding AC Milan fans after playing his final game for the club in May 2022
News

Franck Kessie And Andreas Christensen Release Clauses Set At €500m After Signing For Barca

By Robert SummerscalesJul 5, 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured outside the AMEX Stadium before Manchester United's 4-0 loss to Brighton in May 2022
Transfer Talk

Cristiano Ronaldo Wants To Leave Manchester United But To Go Where?

By Robert SummerscalesJul 3, 2022
Christophe Galtier pictured kissing his wife after leading Saint-Etienne to glory in the 2013 Coupe de la Ligue final
Features

Who Is Christophe Galtier? New PSG Manager's Resume May Look Modest But He's A Serial Overachiever

By Robert SummerscalesJul 2, 2022
Mo Salah (left) and Jurgen Klopp pictured after the 2019 UEFA Champions League final, which Liverpool won by beating Tottenham 2-0
News

Jurgen Klopp Says Mo Salah Has Yet To Peak After He Breaks Liverpool Contract Record

By Robert SummerscalesJul 1, 2022