Liverpool Pay Tribute To Takumi Minamino's Role In Cup Double As Reds Make Tidy Transfer Profit

Liverpool paid tribute to Takumi Minamino after the Japan international completed his move to Monaco on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old has signed a four-year contract with the Ligue 1 outfit.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the Reds will receive a guaranteed £12.9 million fee from Monaco for the sale of Minamino, who cost them £7.25m when he arrived from RB Salzburg in January 2020.

It is said that Liverpool could receive a further £2.6m in add-ons, taking the total potential value of the deal up to £15.5m, which would see them more than double their money on the player.

Minamino started just one Premier League game in his final season as a Liverpool player, making 10 further appearances as a substitute.

He scored three Premier League goals in 2021/22 but his biggest contributions came in the domestic cups.

Takumi Minamino scored seven goals for the Liverpool in the EFL Cup and FA Cup during the 2021/22 season to help them win both trophies IMAGO/Cover-Images/Mick Kearns

Minamino played a major role in Liverpool winning the double as he was their leading scorer in both the EFL Cup and FA Cup.

He did not feature in either final but he scored four goals in the EFL Cup and three in the FA Cup.

Liverpool recognized this contribution on Twitter as they posted a video of Minamino's best bits.

The club's tribute tweet was captioned: "Our top goalscorer in both domestic cup competitions in 2021/22.

"Best of luck in your next chapter, @takumina0116".