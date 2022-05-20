Liverpool Vs Wolves Preview, Injury News, Form And Score Prediction

Liverpool could end the Premier League season as champions of England on Sunday.

In order for that to happen, the Reds need Aston Villa to stop Manchester City winning 34 miles from Anfield at the Etihad Stadium.

But Jurgen Klopp's side must focus on their own job against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Liverpool will be hoping to end the season unbeaten at Anfield in the EPL, which would be an impressive feat after they lost six times at home in their 2020/21 campaign.

Klopp will also be looking for his side to build positive momentum ahead of the Champions League final against Real Madrid six days later.

Liverpool Vs Wolves

When: Sunday, May 22 - 4pm British Summer Time (11am Eastern Time)

Where: Anfield, Liverpool

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Liverpool Vs Wolves Injury News

Liverpool could welcome Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk back into their starting XI.

Virgil van Dijk (right) pictured in pursuit of Hwang Hee-chan during Liverpool's 1-0 win over Wolves at Molineux in December IMAGO/Action Plus/Graham Wilson

Both players were unable to complete the full 120 minutes in last weekend's FA Cup final. They were subsequently left out of the squad for Tuesday's 2-1 win at Southampton.

But Salah and Van Dijk trained on Friday and Klopp told BBC Sport that they "look all good. What we do for the weekend, I don't know yet.

"Mo doesn't want to take any risks, no doubt about that, but it looks good.

"My solution is they can play at the weekend or at least be on the bench. If not, we take it from there. I cannot say 100 percent."

Fabinho is also back in contention.

Max Kilman, Romain Saiss and Nelson Semedo are all out for Wolves, who could recall Jose Sa after he was rested against Norwich last week.

Form (EPL Games Only)

Liverpool: WWWDWW

Wolves: LLLDLD

Liverpool Vs Wolves Head To Head

Wolves have only scored against Liverpool once in their last eight Premier League meetings.

Liverpool have won all of those matches, but their last encounter was close.

Divock Origi scored a 94th-minute winner in Liverpool's 1-0 victory at Molineux in December.

These two clubs have played each other 15 times in Premier League history, with Liverpool winning 12 of those games and losing just one.

Liverpool Vs Wolves Score Prediction

Liverpool 4-0 Wolves

Wolves have had an impressive season but have fallen away a little in recent weeks.

They were thrashed 5-1 by Manchester City less than a fortnight ago and should suffer a similar fate against Liverpool.

Anfield will be in party mood on Sunday, regardless of whether or not City are winning in Manchester.

This is Liverpool's final home game before the Champions League final, so expect a big atmosphere and performance to match.