Luis Diaz Must Start For Liverpool In Champions League Final

Former Liverpool strikers Michael Owen and Peter Crouch are both adamant that Luis Diaz should start in the Champions League final on May 28.

The 25-year-old began Tuesday's semi-final second leg against Villarreal on the bench but was introduced as a half-time substitute, after which Liverpool's fortunes improved dramatically.

Liverpool had led 2-0 from the first leg at Anfield but goals from Boulaye Dia and Francis Coquelin leveled the contest on aggregate prior to Diaz's introduction in Spain.

Fabinho, Diaz and Sadio Mane then scored in the second half as Liverpool won 3-2 on the night and 5-2 on aggregate.

Despite only being on the field for half of the match, Diaz had more shots than any other player, as well as the joint-highest number of dribbles.

Luis Diaz (center) celebrates after scoring for Liverpool in their 3-2 win at Villarreal IMAGO/ZUMA Wire/Pablo Garcia

Many people questioned how and where Diaz would fit into Liverpool's attack when he arrived at the end of January from Porto into a squad that already included Mane, Mo Salah, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino.

But he has made a big impact at Anfield in his first three months. So much so that Owen told BT Sport after Tuesday's game: "I've never seen a guy come in and hit the ground running like him.

"To pick up the way Liverpool play straight away like he has is incredible. And now there is no question about it, he's a starter."

Crouch added: "In the final, he starts. He's come in and invigorated the whole dressing room.

"I spoke to Jurgen Klopp about him and he says he enjoys his football every day."

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand was also working as a pundit for BT Sport on Tuesday's game. He said: "Diaz was the difference maker.

"His ability to go one vs one... He came on and was mesmeric. His dribbling, how he unnerves defenders, his trickery... He's a fabulous player and one of - if not the - signing of the season, for me.

"His team-mates love him and the energy he's giving off."