Skip to main content

Luis Diaz Must Start For Liverpool In Champions League Final

Former Liverpool strikers Michael Owen and Peter Crouch are both adamant that Luis Diaz should start in the Champions League final on May 28.

The 25-year-old began Tuesday's semi-final second leg against Villarreal on the bench but was introduced as a half-time substitute, after which Liverpool's fortunes improved dramatically.

Liverpool had led 2-0 from the first leg at Anfield but goals from Boulaye Dia and Francis Coquelin leveled the contest on aggregate prior to Diaz's introduction in Spain.

Fabinho, Diaz and Sadio Mane then scored in the second half as Liverpool won 3-2 on the night and 5-2 on aggregate.

Despite only being on the field for half of the match, Diaz had more shots than any other player, as well as the joint-highest number of dribbles.

Luis Diaz (center) celebrates after scoring for Liverpool in their 3-2 win at Villarreal in May 2022

Luis Diaz (center) celebrates after scoring for Liverpool in their 3-2 win at Villarreal

Many people questioned how and where Diaz would fit into Liverpool's attack when he arrived at the end of January from Porto into a squad that already included Mane, Mo Salah, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino.

But he has made a big impact at Anfield in his first three months. So much so that Owen told BT Sport after Tuesday's game: "I've never seen a guy come in and hit the ground running like him.

"To pick up the way Liverpool play straight away like he has is incredible. And now there is no question about it, he's a starter."

Crouch added: "In the final, he starts. He's come in and invigorated the whole dressing room.

"I spoke to Jurgen Klopp about him and he says he enjoys his football every day."

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand was also working as a pundit for BT Sport on Tuesday's game. He said: "Diaz was the difference maker.

"His ability to go one vs one... He came on and was mesmeric. His dribbling, how he unnerves defenders, his trickery... He's a fabulous player and one of - if not the - signing of the season, for me.

"His team-mates love him and the energy he's giving off."

Luis Diaz (center) celebrates after scoring for Liverpool in their 3-2 win at Villarreal in May 2022
News

Luis Diaz Must Start For Liverpool In Champions League Final

By Robert Summerscales1 minute ago
Jurgen Klopp (center) celebrates after his Liverpool side beat Villarreal 5-2 on aggregate to reach the 2022 Champions League final
News

Liverpool Make History By Scoring 139th Goal Of Season As Jurgen Klopp Ties UCL Finals Record

By Robert Summerscales51 minutes ago
Liverpool players pictured celebrating their 2019 Champions League triumph with an open-top bus parade
News

Liverpool's Plans For Trophy Parade Underway Ahead Of Potential Quadruple

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp pictured celebrating with his team after winning the 2019 Champions League final against Tottenham
News

Liverpool Become Fourth Club To Reach 10 European Cup Finals

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Sadio Mane pictured scoring to seal Liverpool's 3-2 win against Villarreal in May 2022
Watch

Villarreal 2-3 Liverpool: Watch All The Goals As Reds Rally On Bad Night For Geronimo Rulli

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Ryan Giggs (left), Roy Keane (center) and David Beckham pictured during Manchester United's 2-1 win at Everton in 2003
News

Manchester United's Best Ever XI In Premier League Era Named By Roy Keane

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
David Brookes (right) pictured in action for Bournemouth against Manchester City in September 2020
News

David Brookes Confirms He Is "Cancer Free" As Wales Star Eyes Return In World Cup Year

By Robert Summerscales6 hours ago
Jesse Lingard pictured lifting the FA Cup in 2016 after scoring Manchester United's winning goal against Crystal Palace in the final
News

Jesse Lingard's Brother Slams "Classless" Manchester United

By Robert Summerscales7 hours ago
Juan Mata applauds Manchester United fans after his final Old Trafford appearance for the club in May 2022
News

Juan Mata And Nemanja Matic Wave Goodbye To Manchester United Fans After Final Home Game

By Robert Summerscales23 hours ago