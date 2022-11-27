Skip to main content

Spain Manager Luis Enrique Posts Emotional Message For Late Daughter Xana On What Would Have Been Her 13th Birthday

Spain manager Luis Enrique took to Instagram on the morning of his side's World Cup clash with Germany but not to talk about the game.

Enrique, who delivered his video message while on a morning bike ride in Qatar, spoke briefly about his late daughter Xana on what would have been her 13th birthday.

Xana died in August 2019 after losing her battle with bone cancer.

"Today is a special day," her dad said on Sunday. "Not only because we play Germany, but also because my daughter Xana would be turning 13 years old.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"My love, wherever you are, we love you."

Luis Enrique pictured celebrating with his daughter Xana in 2015 after winning the UEFA Champions League as manager of Barcelona

Luis Enrique pictured celebrating with his daughter Xana in 2015 after winning the UEFA Champions League as manager of Barcelona

Enrique posted the video to his 382,000 followers and captioned it: "We miss you!"

Enrique has two other children. He has a 23-year-old son called Pacho and a 22-year-old daughter named Sira.

Sira is a talented sportsperson who competes in equestrian and she is currently in a romantic relationship with Spain footballer Ferran Torres.

SEE ALSO: Ferran Torres Marks World Cup Debut By Scoring Twice In Front Of Girlfriend Sira Martinez... And Her Dad, Spain Manager Luis Enrique

In This Article (1)

Spain
Spain

Luis Enrique pictured celebrating with his daughter Xana in 2015 after winning the UEFA Champions League as manager of Barcelona
News

Spain Manager Luis Enrique Posts Emotional Message For Late Daughter Xana On What Would Have Been Her 13th Birthday

By Robert Summerscales
Players of Croatia pictured celebrating a goal during their win over Canada at the 2022 FIFA World Cup
News

Canada Eliminated From 2022 FIFA World Cup After Failing To "F" Croatia

By Robert Summerscales
Alphonso Davies pictured heading the ball to score Canada's first ever goal at a FIFA Men's World Cup, against Croatia at Qatar 2022
News

Alphonso Davies Scores Canada's First Goal In FIFA Men's World Cup History

By Robert Summerscales
Abdelhamid Sabiri pictured celebrating after scoring in Morocco's 2-0 win over Belgium at the 2022 World Cup
News

Belgium Beaten By Morocco After Abdelhamid Sabiri Scores Qatar 2022's First Free-Kick Goal

By Robert Summerscales
Diego Maradona pictured lifting the World Cup trophy after Argentina's victory in the 1986 final
News

Lionel Messi Moves Level With Diego Maradona In Terms Of World Cup Appearances And Goals

By Robert Summerscales
Lionel Messi pictured (center) in action for Argentina against Mexico at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
News

Can Argentina Draw Against Poland And Still Progress To World Cup Round Of 16?

By Robert Summerscales
Lionel Messi pictured (right) scoring for Argentina against Mexico at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
News

Lionel Messi Extends International Scoring Streak As Argentina Beat Mexico And Stay Alive At Qatar 2022

By Robert Summerscales
Kylian Mbappe pictured celebrating after scoring two goals for France against Denmark at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
News

Kylian Mbappe Leading World Cup Golden Boot Race After Scoring Twice Against Denmark To Fire France Into Last 16

By Robert Summerscales
An emotional Robert Lewandowski pictured with his head on the ground after scoring the first goal of his World Cup career
News

Robert Lewandowski And Wojciech Szczesny Shine As Poland Beat Saudi Arabia

By Robert Summerscales