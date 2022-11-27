Spain Manager Luis Enrique Posts Emotional Message For Late Daughter Xana On What Would Have Been Her 13th Birthday

Spain manager Luis Enrique took to Instagram on the morning of his side's World Cup clash with Germany but not to talk about the game.

Enrique, who delivered his video message while on a morning bike ride in Qatar, spoke briefly about his late daughter Xana on what would have been her 13th birthday.

Xana died in August 2019 after losing her battle with bone cancer.

"Today is a special day," her dad said on Sunday. "Not only because we play Germany, but also because my daughter Xana would be turning 13 years old.

"My love, wherever you are, we love you."

Luis Enrique pictured celebrating with his daughter Xana in 2015 after winning the UEFA Champions League as manager of Barcelona IMAGO/Chai von der Laage

Enrique posted the video to his 382,000 followers and captioned it: "We miss you!"

Enrique has two other children. He has a 23-year-old son called Pacho and a 22-year-old daughter named Sira.

Sira is a talented sportsperson who competes in equestrian and she is currently in a romantic relationship with Spain footballer Ferran Torres.