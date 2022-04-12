Man City Captain Fernandinho's Premier League Career In Numbers After Shock Announcement

Fernandinho shocked Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on Tuesday when he announced in a press conference that he will be leaving this summer.

The 36-year-old is City's captain but has not been a first-team regular this season.

Fernandinho was speaking to the media on the eve of City's UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg away to Atletico Madrid.

With his current contract due to expire at the end of June, Fernandinho was asked if he would like to extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium.

He replied: "I don't think so. I want to play."

As quoted by ManCity.com, he added: "I will go back to Brazil for sure, yes.

“After nine years, maybe after the 2018/19 season, when I changed my position, it was a little hard for me to cover.

"With age, it’s a little hard for me. I put myself in the position to help wherever I can and I am glad.

"I'm not playing much but I try to help wherever I can. Sometimes off the pitch and sometimes on.

"I decided with my family. That is the most important [thing] to me."

Fernandinho pictured at a Manchester City press conference after announcing his to decision to leave the club at the end of the season IMAGO/PA Images/Martin Rickett

It was Guardiola's turn to speak to the media after Fernandinho on Tuesday.

The City manager was asked for his reaction to the midfielder's decision to leave the club after more than a decade.

"Sorry?" he replied. "Oh, I didn't know it! You gave me the news. I didn't know it. We will see what happens."

He added: "I don't know what will happen. He is so important. I'll ask him.

"At the end of the season we talk, maybe it's because of his family. I would love it [if he stayed]. We will talk."

Fernandinho is not one of City's most famous players, but he has played a significant role in their success since he arrived from Shakhtar in 2013.

He has been among the most consistent and dependable midfielders in Premier League history, as his stats below illustrate.

Fernandinho's Premier League Stats

Appearances 258 Team wins 182 Team losses 40 Goals 19 Assists 19 Shots 241 Shots on target 68 Yellow cards 53 Red cards 4 Fouls 355 Passes 16,243 Crosses 77 Big chances created 29 Tackles 590 Interceptions 380 Blocked shots 56 Clearances 435 Aerial battles won 467 Aerial battles lost 368 Errors leading to goal 0

Correct as of April 12, 2022.