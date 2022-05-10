Manchester City published a 49-word statement on Tuesday to confirm that a deal has been agreed with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of Erling Haaland.

The 21-year-old is set to join City on July 1.

City's statement read: "Manchester City can confirm we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022.

"The transfer remains subject to the Club finalizing terms with the player."

But according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, City and Haaland have already agreed a salary of £375,000 per week.

City's agreement with Dortmund had been been widely reported a day earlier, which led to Pep Guardiola being questioned on the subject at his press conference ahead of Wednesday's trip to Wolves.

Guardiola was clearly aware that Haaland was incoming but he had been instructed to keep quiet.

The Manchester Evening News quoted Guardiola as saying: "Everybody knows the situation, I shouldn't talk because I don't like to talk about the future or next season.

"Dortmund and Man City told me I'm not allowed to say anything until it's completely done. We'll have time to talk."

Manchester City have confirmed that they have agreed to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund IMAGO/Sven Simon

Guardiola was not the only Premier League boss who spoke about Haaland on Tuesday.

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch, who managed Haaland for six months at Red Bull Salzburg during the 2019/20 season, tipped him for EPL greatness.

Marsch told BBC Sport: "Erling Haaland is destined to be one of the best players in the world.

"It's his quality but also his talent. I wish he was coming home to Leeds, his birthplace.

"I understand the decision to go to Manchester City.

"He can play any style of play but certainly I think he makes Manchester City - one of the best teams in the world, if not the best - even better."

Haaland scored 24 goals in 20 games for Marsch, before leaving Salzburg to join Dortmund.

He has so far netted 61 times in 66 Bundesliga games for Dortmund.

Haaland has also proven his worth in the Champions League, where he scored his first 20 goals in a record-quick time of 14 games.