Man United Boss Ralf Rangnick Names Arsenal As Favorites For Top Four

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has admitted that Arsenal are favorites to beat his side to a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

Ahead of this weekend's matches, Arsenal - who host Leicester on Sunday - occupy fourth place, sitting one point above United, who have played three games more.

On Saturday, Tottenham Hotspur, who are also contenders for Champions League qualification, visit United.

Spurs will go above United if they beat them at Old Trafford but Antonio Conte's side have been in erratic form of late.

Tottenham's last six Premier League games have included impressive wins over Man City, Leeds and Everton, but also humbling defeats by Southampton, Wolves and Burnley.

Meanwhile, United have only won two of their last eight matches in all competitions.

Ralf Rangnick pictured encouraging his Man United players in their Premier League game at Burnley in February 2022

Ralf Rangnick and his Manchester United team host Tottenham on Saturday

Asked on Friday if United were struggling to make the top four, Rangnick told BBC Sport: "Yeah, but not only us, the same is true with two or three other clubs."

On Arsenal, Rangnick added: "They seem to be in the best possible position but there are still 10 games to play.

"We are fully aware we have to look after ourselves and not drop any more points."

After hosting Spurs on Saturday, United take on Atletico Madrid on Tuesday in a Champions League last 16 second leg with the contest poised at 1-1.

United's final nine Premier League fixtures are against Leicester, Everton, Norwich, Arsenal, Brentford, Brighton, Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Liverpool.

