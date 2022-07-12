Skip to main content

Manchester United Lift A Trophy After Beating Liverpool To Win Bangkok Centenary Cup

Manchester United lifted a piece of silverware after beating Liverpool in Erik ten Hag's first game as manager.

Goals from Jadon Sancho, Fred, Anthony Martial and Facundo Pellistri saw United run riot to claim a 4-0 win against an ever-changing Liverpool team as Jurgen Klopp made wholesale substitutes every 30 minutes.

The result should be taken with a pinch of salt under the circumstances but any victory over Liverpool is worth a little celebration.

READ MORE: Manchester United Thrash Liverpool 4-0... But Don't Expect An EPL Power Shift

Bruno Fernandes (left) and Erik ten Hag hold the Bangkok Centenary Cup trophy after Manchester United's 4-0 win over Liverpool in Thailand in July 2022

Bruno Fernandes and Erik ten Hag hold the Bangkok Centenary Cup trophy after Manchester United's 4-0 win over Liverpool in Thailand

On Tuesday, the celebration was a contractual obligation as United were presented with the Bangkok Centenary Cup.

Ten Hag and Bruno Fernandes, who had started the match as United's captain, lifted the trophy together.

Neither man allowed himself to get carried away as celebrations were kept to a minimum.

In truth, some United players looked a little awkward as they were handed medals for winning a pre-season friendly.

It could have been worse. Every member of Liverpool's team - all 32 who featured in the game - was presented with runners-up medals.

Bruno Fernandes (left) and Erik ten Hag hold the Bangkok Centenary Cup trophy after Manchester United's 4-0 win over Liverpool in Thailand in July 2022
News

Manchester United Lift A Trophy After Beating Liverpool To Win Bangkok Centenary Cup

By Robert Summerscales10 seconds ago
A Manchester United fan pictured proudly holding a club scarf ahead of her team's pre-season win over Liverpool in Bangkok in July 2022
News

Manchester United Thrash Liverpool 4-0... But Don't Expect An EPL Power Shift

By Robert Summerscales44 minutes ago
Fred (left) pictured shooting to score for Manchester United against Liverpool with a chipped effort in Bangkok
Watch

Watch Fred Score Very Brazilian Goal For Manchester United Against Liverpool

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Jadon Sancho pictured after scoring the first goal of Manchester United's Erik ten Hag era in a pre-season friendly against Liverpool
Watch

Watch Jadon Sancho Score 1st Man United Goal Of Erik Ten Hag Era With Early Strike Vs Liverpool

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Erik ten Hag (center) pictured giving instructions to his Manchester United players ahead of a friendly game against Liverpool in Thailand in July 2022
News

Erik Ten Hag Names First Man United Starting Line-Up: Bruno Fernandes Captain Vs Liverpool

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Robert Firmino pictured wearing Liverpool's 2022/23 away shirt in the club's kit launch video
News

Liverpool Wear New Music-Inspired Away Kit Against Manchester United

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Robert Lewandowski pictured returning to Bayern Munich training in July 2022
News

Robert Lewandowski Returns To Bayern Munich Training While Chelsea Eye Bold Transfer Move

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Beth Mead (left) and Ellen White pictured celebrating together during England's big win over Norway at Euro 2022
Watch

Euro 2022 Highlights: England 8-0 Norway - Watch All The Goals From Record-Breaking Rout

By Robert Summerscales18 hours ago
Son Heung-min pictured taking a corner for Tottenham in a Premier League game against Brentford in December 2021
News

Tottenham Hire Set Piece Coach Gianni Vio To Focus On Problem Area

By Robert Summerscales19 hours ago