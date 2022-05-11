Skip to main content

Manchester United Win FA Youth Cup In Front Of Record-Breaking Crowd And Sir Alex Ferguson

Alejandro Garnacho scored twice as Manchester United were crowned 2021/22 FA Youth Cup champions in front of a record-breaking crowd at Old Trafford.

There were 67,492 fans at United's famous stadium to witness their Under 18 side beat Nottingham Forest 3-1.

That smashed the competition's previous attendance record of 38,187 - which had been set at the Emirates Stadium at the 2007 semi-final first leg between Arsenal and United.

More than 5,000 of the fans at Old Trafford had come to support Forest in their first ever Youth Cup final.

Those fans saw United take the lead on 13 minutes courtesy of a header from captain Rhys Bennett.

Forest hit back before half time as Josh Powell equalized with the help of an error by United keeper Radek Vitek.

Players from Manchester United's Under 18 team pictured celebrating together after a goal from captain Rhys Bennett (No.5, second left) in the 2022 FA Youth Cup final against Nottingham Forest

Players from Manchester United's Under 18 team pictured celebrating together after a goal from captain Rhys Bennett (No.5, second left) in the 2022 FA Youth Cup final against Nottingham Forest

But Garnacho, who was named as United's U18s Player of the Year before kickoff, restored the home side's lead with a controversial penalty in the second period.

Garnacho was the player fouled for the spot-kick, but replays later showed that the offense had occurred outside of the penalty area.

He scored again in stoppage time to seal United's victory and a record-enhancing 11th Youth Cup triumph.

Former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson looked impressed as he watched on from the executive box.

Players from Manchester United's Under 18 team pictured celebrating together after a goal from captain Rhys Bennett (No.5, second left) in the 2022 FA Youth Cup final against Nottingham Forest
News

Manchester United Win FA Youth Cup In Front Of Record-Breaking Crowd And Sir Alex Ferguson

By Robert Summerscales2 minutes ago
Celtic fans pictured at Dundee United on the day their side clinched the 2021/22 Scottish Premiership title
News

Celtic Crowned Scottish Champions For 10th Time In 11 Seasons

By Robert Summerscales16 minutes ago
Kevin De Bruyne holds up three fingers after scoring his first hat-trick for Manchester City in May 2022
Watch

Watch Kevin De Bruyne Score His First Man City Hat-Trick (All With His Left Foot) At Wolves

By Robert Summerscales30 minutes ago
Ajax's players pictured celebrating during their victory over Heerenveen in May 2022
News

Incoming Man United Boss Erik Ten Hag Wins His Sixth Trophy As Ajax Clinch Eredivisie Title

By Robert Summerscales43 minutes ago
James Rodriguez pictured wearing the Colombian flag around his shoulders while lifting the Champions League trophy as a Real Madrid player in 2017
News

James Rodriguez Wants Liverpool To Beat Real Madrid In Champions League Final

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
A picture of the top of the Premier League trophy in 2022
News

How Premier League Title Could Be Decided By Man City Vs Liverpool Play-Off In Week 39

By Robert Summerscales8 hours ago
Erling Haaland (right) pictured in action for Borussia Dortmund against Manchester City in April 2021
News

Erling Haaland's Record Against English Teams Ahead Of Move To Manchester City

By Robert Summerscales9 hours ago
The UEFA Champions League trophy is pictured on display at the group stage draw ceremony in August 2019
News

All Teams That Have Qualified For The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League

By Robert Summerscales10 hours ago
Sadio Mane (left) celebrates after scoring Liverpool's winning goal in a 2-1 victory at Aston Villa in May 2022
Watch

Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool: Watch Goals From Joel Matip And Sadio Mane Keep EPL Title Race Alive

By Robert Summerscales23 hours ago