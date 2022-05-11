Manchester United Win FA Youth Cup In Front Of Record-Breaking Crowd And Sir Alex Ferguson

Alejandro Garnacho scored twice as Manchester United were crowned 2021/22 FA Youth Cup champions in front of a record-breaking crowd at Old Trafford.

There were 67,492 fans at United's famous stadium to witness their Under 18 side beat Nottingham Forest 3-1.

That smashed the competition's previous attendance record of 38,187 - which had been set at the Emirates Stadium at the 2007 semi-final first leg between Arsenal and United.

More than 5,000 of the fans at Old Trafford had come to support Forest in their first ever Youth Cup final.

Those fans saw United take the lead on 13 minutes courtesy of a header from captain Rhys Bennett.

Forest hit back before half time as Josh Powell equalized with the help of an error by United keeper Radek Vitek.

Players from Manchester United's Under 18 team pictured celebrating together after a goal from captain Rhys Bennett (No.5, second left) in the 2022 FA Youth Cup final against Nottingham Forest IMAGO/PA Images/Richard Sellers

But Garnacho, who was named as United's U18s Player of the Year before kickoff, restored the home side's lead with a controversial penalty in the second period.

Garnacho was the player fouled for the spot-kick, but replays later showed that the offense had occurred outside of the penalty area.

He scored again in stoppage time to seal United's victory and a record-enhancing 11th Youth Cup triumph.

Former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson looked impressed as he watched on from the executive box.