Man Utd Agree Deal With Ajax To Make Lisandro Martinez Joint-7th Most Expensive Defender Ever

Manchester United announced on Sunday that a deal had been agreed with Ajax for the transfer of Argentina international Lisandro Martinez.

A short statement published on manutd.com explained that Martinez would be formally confirmed as a United player once he had passed a medical, finalized personal terms and been granted a UK work visa.

But the main hurdle had been cleared when Ajax accepted United's offer for the 24-year-old center-back.

That offer is set to result in United paying Ajax £57 million including add-ons, according to BBC Sport.

Such a figure would make Martinez the joint-seventh most expensive defender in soccer history.

Manchester United are set to pay Ajax £57m for Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez IMAGO/Alterphotos

United already had the world's most expensive defender after paying Leicester City a record-breaking £80m fee for Harry Maguire in 2019.

The only other defenders to command transfer fees in excess of £57m to date have been Virgil van Dijk, Lucas Hernandez, Matthijs de Ligt, Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo.

Most Expensive Defenders In Soccer History