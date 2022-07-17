Skip to main content

Man Utd Agree Deal With Ajax To Make Lisandro Martinez Joint-7th Most Expensive Defender Ever

Manchester United announced on Sunday that a deal had been agreed with Ajax for the transfer of Argentina international Lisandro Martinez.

A short statement published on manutd.com explained that Martinez would be formally confirmed as a United player once he had passed a medical, finalized personal terms and been granted a UK work visa.

But the main hurdle had been cleared when Ajax accepted United's offer for the 24-year-old center-back.

That offer is set to result in United paying Ajax £57 million including add-ons, according to BBC Sport.

Such a figure would make Martinez the joint-seventh most expensive defender in soccer history.

Lisandro Martinez pictured playing for Argentina in June 2022

Manchester United are set to pay Ajax £57m for Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez

United already had the world's most expensive defender after paying Leicester City a record-breaking £80m fee for Harry Maguire in 2019.

The only other defenders to command transfer fees in excess of £57m to date have been Virgil van Dijk, Lucas Hernandez, Matthijs de Ligt, Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo.

Most Expensive Defenders In Soccer History

A list of the most expensive defenders in soccer history

Fees as reported by BBC Sport

PlayerTransfer feeToFromYear

1. Harry Maguire

£80m

Man Utd

Leicester

2019

2. Virgil van Dijk

£75m

Liverpool

Southampton

2018

3. Lucas Hernandez

£68m

Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid

2019

4. Matthijs de Ligt

£67.5m

Juventus

Ajax

2019

5. Ruben Dias

£61.64m

Man City

Benfica

2020

6. Joao Cancelo

£60m

Man City

Juventus

2019

=7. Aymeric Laporte

£57m

Man City

Athletic Bilbao

2018

=7. Lisandro Martinez

£57m

Man Utd

Ajax

2022

