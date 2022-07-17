Man Utd Agree Deal With Ajax To Make Lisandro Martinez Joint-7th Most Expensive Defender Ever
Manchester United announced on Sunday that a deal had been agreed with Ajax for the transfer of Argentina international Lisandro Martinez.
A short statement published on manutd.com explained that Martinez would be formally confirmed as a United player once he had passed a medical, finalized personal terms and been granted a UK work visa.
But the main hurdle had been cleared when Ajax accepted United's offer for the 24-year-old center-back.
That offer is set to result in United paying Ajax £57 million including add-ons, according to BBC Sport.
Such a figure would make Martinez the joint-seventh most expensive defender in soccer history.
United already had the world's most expensive defender after paying Leicester City a record-breaking £80m fee for Harry Maguire in 2019.
The only other defenders to command transfer fees in excess of £57m to date have been Virgil van Dijk, Lucas Hernandez, Matthijs de Ligt, Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo.
Most Expensive Defenders In Soccer History
|Player
|Transfer fee
|To
|From
|Year
1. Harry Maguire
£80m
Man Utd
Leicester
2019
2. Virgil van Dijk
£75m
Liverpool
Southampton
2018
3. Lucas Hernandez
£68m
Bayern Munich
Atletico Madrid
2019
4. Matthijs de Ligt
£67.5m
Juventus
Ajax
2019
5. Ruben Dias
£61.64m
Man City
Benfica
2020
6. Joao Cancelo
£60m
Man City
Juventus
2019
=7. Aymeric Laporte
£57m
Man City
Athletic Bilbao
2018
=7. Lisandro Martinez
£57m
Man Utd
Ajax
2022