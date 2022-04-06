Manchester United Fan Who Engaged In Angry Row With Darren Fletcher Gives His Account

A Manchester United fan who was filmed arguing with Darren Fletcher during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Leicester has told his story.

Technical director Fletcher was seen engaging in a verbal spat with a United supporter shortly after Leicester took the lead at Old Trafford.

That fan was Jamie Caplan, according to the Manchester Evening News, who interviewed him earlier this week.

In a video posted by another fan at the weekend, Fletcher was filmed saying something to Caplan.

Ollie Elliott, who shot the video, claimed that Fletcher had asked Caplan: "Who the f*** are you talking to?"

WARNING - STRONG LANGUAGE

The fan said to be on the receiving end of Fletcher's sharp tongue, corroborated that Fletcher had said something of that effect to him.

Caplan told the MEN that he was approached by security after his row with Fletcher and that he left the stadium early.

He said: "I'm not even bothered about the result. At the end of the day, I care about the effort being put in and that was what my argument was about. It was like they didn't care. The reaction from the bench was they didn't care. The reaction from the players was that they didn't care and that's what I said.

"I said, 'you don't f*****g care'. It wasn't directed at Fletcher personally or anything towards him. He's the one who took offense and turned around and asked me who the f*** I was and to sit down. That's when I went back at Fletcher because I took that very personally."

Caplan was apparently attending his 12th home game this season.

He added: "I then went into a bit of a rage, so he didn't say much then. And then Scott McTominay turned around. I couldn't make out what he was saying because I was already walking up the stairs by this point.

"As a match-going fan. I put a lot of money into the club, I go watch them a lot. I watch a lot of non-league football, so I know the levels of them wanting it isn't there (at United). You can go and watch any non-league team and see the difference, it's a shambles.

"'Where's the f*****g fight? You don't care.' That's pretty much word-for-word what I said. He (Fletcher) didn't like it. But he can't be in denial, he was there. He knows the standards that are required to be top-level. He was in a dressing room with [Roy] Keane and if he turned around to me and say that's a good enough United side then he's a liar and I don't believe him. Just look at all the old pros, they all say the same thing, it's just not there, the desire. It isn't there.

"I wasn't the only one in the stadium shouting these things at the same time. When Fletcher is saying, 'who are you?' He's not just saying it to me, he's saying it to all of these people."

Manchester United technical director Darren Fletcher pictured at Old Trafford in March 2022 IMAGO/PA Images/Martin Rickett

Fletcher joined United as a youngster in 1995 and stayed until 2015, winning five Premier League titles.

He played for West Brom and Stoke after leaving Old Trafford, before returning as an Under 16 coach in 2020.

He later worked as a first-team coach at United and was then promoted to technical director in March 2021.