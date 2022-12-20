Skip to main content

Four Manchester United Players Get Their Contracts Extended But Not David De Gea

Manchester United have extended the contracts of four current first-team players.

Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot, Fred and Marcus Rashford were all set to enter the final six months of their deals, which had been due to expire in June 2023.

But United this week triggered extension clauses in each of their contracts, meaning those four players are now tied down until June 2024.

It is understood that the players' wages will remain the same as before the extensions.

One-year extension options have become increasingly common in player contracts in recent times.

Fred pictured during Manchester United's FA Cup game against Middlesbrough in February 2022

Fred was one of four Manchester United players to receive a contract extension this week

The contract of goalkeeper David de Gea also includes an option for United to extend it by a further 12 months.

However, according to BBC Sport, United are reluctant to trigger the clause with De Gea because they want him to agree to a new contract on lower wages.

De Gea reportedly became the highest-paid goalkeeper in the world in 2019 when he signed a four-year deal worth £375,000 per week.

The 32-year-old has been a United player since 2011. As things stand, he will be free to leave at the end of the season.

David de Gea screams in frustration during Man Utd's draw with Southampton in February 2022

David de Gea has been a Manchester United player for more than a decade but this could be his final season at Old Trafford

