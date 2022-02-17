Skip to main content

Marcus Rashford Shuts Down Claims Cristiano Ronaldo Has Irritated Man United Players

Marcus Rashford has denied a report that he and his Manchester United teammates have become annoyed with Cristiano Ronaldo's role in locker room politics.

It was claimed earlier this week that Rashford, Harry Maguire and some other English players were irritated by Ronaldo's efforts to establish himself as part of a leadership group at Old Trafford.

This news was verified by German football journalist Christian Falk, who reposted the story to his 316.7k followers alongside the word: "TRUE".

Rashford saw this and commented: "Are we just making it up as we go along now then? Please stop looking for divides."

But Falk, who is head of football at sports publication Bild, doubled down.

In Falk's Twitter bio, he professes to tell fans whether rumors are "TRUE or NOT TRUE".

And he responded to Rashford by saying his claim that the story was made up was "Not True and you know it".

Rashford was benched for United's 2-0 win over Brighton on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old watched from the sidelines as Ronaldo scored his first goal of 2022 to send United on their way to victory.

After the win, Ronaldo took to Twitter to declare: "Back on track! Nobody gives up and there's only one way to get back on track: hard work, team work, serious work. Everything else is just noise. Let’s go Devils!"

Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo pictured during Man United's game with Crystal Palace in December 2021

Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo pictured during Man United's game with Crystal Palace in December 2021

Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo pictured during Man United's game with Crystal Palace in December 2021
News

Marcus Rashford Shuts Down Claims Cristiano Ronaldo Has Irritated Man United Players

54 seconds ago
Lionel Messi pictured from behind during PSG vs Real Madrid in February 2022
News

Sergio Aguero Slams Media For Lionel Messi Criticism After PSG's Loss To Real Madrid

1 hour ago
Kylian Mbappe pictured in action against Real Madrid at the Parc des Prince in February 2022
Transfer Talk

Report: Kylian Mbappe Not Yet Married To Real Madrid With Door Still Open For Liverpool & PSG

2 hours ago
Antonio Conte pictured gesturing to his Tottenham players in February 2022
News

Antonio Conte Says Spurs Got Weaker In January As He Comes To Terms With New Philosophy

3 hours ago
Xavi Hernandez pictured during Barcelona vs Espanyol in February 2022
News

Champions League Music Made Xavi "Angry" But Barcelona Boss Is Taking UEL Seriously

4 hours ago
Diego Simeone looks frustrated as he watches Atletico Madrid lose at home to Levante in February 2022
News

Atletico Madrid Lose To Worst Side In La Liga A Week Before Man United Come To Town

11 hours ago
Brenden Aaronson pictured in action for RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich in February 2022
News

Brenden Aaronson Bursts With Pride After First UCL Assist Against Bayern Munich

12 hours ago
Liverpool players celebrate a Mo Salah goal in their 2-0 win at Inter Milan in February 2022
News

Records Broken As Liverpool Beat Inter Milan But Diogo Jota Injury Causes Concern

13 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe points downwards after scoring for PSG against Real Madrid
News

Did Kylian Mbappe Copy Two Goal Celebrations Off Cristiano Ronaldo In One Week?

21 hours ago