Marcus Rashford Shuts Down Claims Cristiano Ronaldo Has Irritated Man United Players

Marcus Rashford has denied a report that he and his Manchester United teammates have become annoyed with Cristiano Ronaldo's role in locker room politics.

It was claimed earlier this week that Rashford, Harry Maguire and some other English players were irritated by Ronaldo's efforts to establish himself as part of a leadership group at Old Trafford.

This news was verified by German football journalist Christian Falk, who reposted the story to his 316.7k followers alongside the word: "TRUE".

Rashford saw this and commented: "Are we just making it up as we go along now then? Please stop looking for divides."

But Falk, who is head of football at sports publication Bild, doubled down.

In Falk's Twitter bio, he professes to tell fans whether rumors are "TRUE or NOT TRUE".

And he responded to Rashford by saying his claim that the story was made up was "Not True and you know it".

Rashford was benched for United's 2-0 win over Brighton on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old watched from the sidelines as Ronaldo scored his first goal of 2022 to send United on their way to victory.

After the win, Ronaldo took to Twitter to declare: "Back on track! Nobody gives up and there's only one way to get back on track: hard work, team work, serious work. Everything else is just noise. Let’s go Devils!"