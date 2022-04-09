Marcus Rashford Breaks Man United Record In 200th EPL Game But Has Day To Forget At Everton

Marcus Rashford made his 200th Premier League appearance for Manchester United on Saturday.

Aged 24 years and 160 days old, Rashford set a new club record as the youngest player to reach the landmark.

The previous record holder was Ryan Giggs, who played his 200th EPL game 295 days after his 24th birthday.

But despite adding another record to his collection - which also includes being the youngest United player to score 15 European goals, as well as the youngest player to score on their England debut - Rashford had a day to forget at Goodison Park.

United's hopes of finishing in the top four took a potentially terminal blow as they were beaten by relegation candidates Everton 1-0.

Everton scored the only goal of the game on 27 minutes when Anthony Gordon's shot from outside the penalty area deflected off Harry Maguire on its way into the net.

Rashford was subbed off to make way for Anthony Elanga on 64 minutes.

He had failed to score for the 11th consecutive game in all competitions.

Rashford came agonizingly close to ending that barren run but was unable to convert either of two big chances that fell his way.