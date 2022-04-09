Skip to main content

Marcus Rashford Breaks Man United Record In 200th EPL Game But Has Day To Forget At Everton

Marcus Rashford made his 200th Premier League appearance for Manchester United on Saturday.

Aged 24 years and 160 days old, Rashford set a new club record as the youngest player to reach the landmark.

The previous record holder was Ryan Giggs, who played his 200th EPL game 295 days after his 24th birthday.

But despite adding another record to his collection - which also includes being the youngest United player to score 15 European goals, as well as the youngest player to score on their England debut - Rashford had a day to forget at Goodison Park.

United's hopes of finishing in the top four took a potentially terminal blow as they were beaten by relegation candidates Everton 1-0.

Everton scored the only goal of the game on 27 minutes when Anthony Gordon's shot from outside the penalty area deflected off Harry Maguire on its way into the net.

Rashford was subbed off to make way for Anthony Elanga on 64 minutes.

He had failed to score for the 11th consecutive game in all competitions.

Rashford came agonizingly close to ending that barren run but was unable to convert either of two big chances that fell his way.

Marcus Rashford reacts to missing a chance to score for Manchester United at Everton in April 2022

Marcus Rashford reacts to missing a chance to score for Manchester United at Everton in April 2022

Marcus Rashford reacts to missing a chance to score for Manchester United at Everton in April 2022
News

Marcus Rashford Breaks Man United Record In 200th EPL Game But Has Day To Forget At Everton

By Robert Summerscales3 minutes ago
Newcastle striker Chris Wood falls after being fouled by Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa during a Premier League game in April 2022
News

Goalkeeper Jose Sa Sets Unwanted EPL Penalty Record As Wolves Lose At Newcastle

By Robert Summerscales15 hours ago
Holly Valance and Nick Candy pictured at the Royal World Premiere of Skyfall at the Royal Albert Hall in 2012
News

Chelsea Bidder Nick Candy & Wife Holly Valance Meet Donald Trump & Nigel Farage In Florida

By Robert Summerscales16 hours ago
Mo Salah pictured during Liverpool's win over Watford in April 2022
Watch

Watch Mo Salah Speak Directly To Sky Sports About Liverpool Contract Situation

By Robert Summerscales18 hours ago
Wayne Rooney pictured drinking from a champagne bottle as he and Cristiano Ronaldo celebrate winning the Premier League with Manchester United in 2007
News

Wayne Rooney Responds To "Jealous" Comment From Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo

By Robert Summerscales19 hours ago
Pep Guardiola (right) and Jurgen Klopp pictured on the touchline during a game between Manchester City and Liverpool in 2019
Features

Pep Guardiola Vs Jurgen Klopp Head To Head Stats And Results

By Robert Summerscales20 hours ago
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin pictured at FIFA's 72nd congress in Doha in March 2022
News

UEFA Outlines New Financial Regulations To Reform FFP

By Robert SummerscalesApr 7, 2022
Dimitri Payet celebrates after scoring a stunning goal for Marseille in the Europa Conference League against PAOK
Watch

Watch Dimitri Payet Score The Best Goal In Europa Conference League's Short History

By Robert SummerscalesApr 7, 2022
Ferran Torres celebrates after scoring for Barcelona in their 1-1 draw at Frankfurt in April 2022
Watch

Further Proof Tiki-Taka Is Back As Brilliant Barcelona Team Goal Earns Draw In Frankfurt

By Robert SummerscalesApr 7, 2022