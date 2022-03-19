Skip to main content

Martin Keown Tips Arsenal To Lose Top Four Spot To Tottenham Because Of "Tough" Games

Martin Keown has told Arsenal that "there's still a long way to go" in their bid to finish in the top four and he is tipping his former side to lose out to Tottenham.

Arsenal finished above neighbors Spurs in 22 successive Premier League seasons until 2017.

But since then Tottenham have had five straight years as north London's top team.

Arsenal and Tottenham are among the main contenders to finish fourth in the EPL this year and thus qualify for next season's Champions League.

A 1-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday moved the Gunners six points clear of Spurs with 10 games each left to play.

Arsenal's goal difference (+13) is also marginally better than Tottenham's (+9).

But Keown feels that Spurs are favorites to finish fourth based on their favorable remaining fixtures.

Keown was on BT Sport's panel of pundits for Villa vs Arsenal.

After the game, he said: "There's a lot of games ahead and I still put Spurs as favorites to actually make it into the top four. Let's see if they can do it.

"Arsenal, now in the boss seat, I know, but when I look at the fixtures, when I see games away at Chelsea and Spurs, it's tough.

"It's in Arsenal's hands and if they keep performing the way they are they can do it, but there's still a long way to go."

BT Sport presenter Jake Humphreys seemed shocked but Keown explained the reasoning behind his cautiousness.

He suggested that Arsenal have previously been guilty of becoming complacent after receiving "too many pats on the back".

On the Gunners' upcoming fixtures, Keown added: "Palace next, Patrick Vieira in charge of that team will want to do something against Arsenal. Lots of tough games coming up.

"They've won five games on the bounce away from home. They're showing that they're resilient and a different Arsenal, but let's keep our feet on the ground.

"Enjoy the journey, of course, and enjoy that win today, but there's still a long way to go."

Arsenal and Tottenham both have 10 Premier League matches left to play

Arsenal fixturesTottenham fixtures

Crystal Palace (a) - April 4

West Ham (h) - March 20

Brighton (h) - April 9

Newcastle (h) - April 3

Southampton (a) - April 16

Aston Villa (a) - April 9

Chelsea (a) - April 20

Brighton (h) - April 16

Man United (h) - April 23

Brentford (a) - April 23

West Ham (a) - May 1

Leicester (h) - April 30

Leeds (h) - May 7

Liverpool (a) - May 7

Newcastle (a) - May 15

Burnley (h) - May 15

Everton (h) - May 22

Norwich (a) - May 22

Tottenham (a) - TBC

Arsenal (h) - TBC

Tottenham face another top four rival in West Ham on Sunday. It is one of six home games Spurs have left.

Another will be against Arsenal in a rearranged fixture, but no date has yet been set.

The north London derby was originally supposed to take place on January 16.

Arsenal asked the Premier League to call it off at the eleventh hour because they had several first-team players unavailable.

Only one of those players, Martin Odegaard, had been missing due to COVID though. The other absentees were because of injury, suspension and call-ups to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Later in January, the Premier League changed its rules to avoid similar requests for postponements. Now a club must have at least four positive cases if it wishes to cite COVID to request the postponement of a Premier League game.

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown pictured working as a pundit for BT Sport in 2022

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown pictured working as a pundit for BT Sport

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown pictured working as a pundit for BT Sport in 2022
News

Martin Keown Tips Arsenal To Lose Top Four Spot To Tottenham Because Of "Tough" Games

By Robert Summerscales32 seconds ago
Steven Gerrard (right) looks dejected after his Aston Villa side lost 1-0 to Arsenal in March 2022
Watch

Full Steven Gerrard Interview As "Aggressive" Villa Boss Rows With Des Kelly After Loss To Arsenal

By Robert Summerscales57 minutes ago
Aaron Ramsdale playfully pushes Bernd Leno as Arsenal players celebrate a 1-0 at Aston Villa
News

Positive Team Spirit At Arsenal Highlighted In One Photo After Win At Aston Villa

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring Arsenal's 2,000th goal in the Premier League
News

Arsenal Join Premier League's 2,000 Goals Club Thanks To Bukayo Saka Winner At Aston Villa

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Barcelona players celebrate a goal by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in their 2-1 win at Galatasaray
News

UEFA Europa League Quarter-Final Draw Sets Out Barcelona's Path To Seville

By Robert SummerscalesMar 18, 2022
Thomas Tuchel pictured applauding his Chelsea team during their win at Lille in the Champions League last 16
News

UCL Draw: Thomas Tuchel Happy To Miss EPL Rivals After Chelsea Paired With Real Madrid

By Robert SummerscalesMar 18, 2022
Timo Werner (right) pictured in action for Chelsea against Real Madrid on 2021
News

Real Madrid Vs Chelsea Head To Head: History Favors Blues Who Boast Remarkable Record

By Robert SummerscalesMar 18, 2022
A general view from the outside of the Bernabeu on a Champions League night
News

UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final Draw Confirmed As Real Madrid Face Chelsea

By Robert SummerscalesMar 18, 2022
Dani Alves and Lionel Messi pictured playing together for Barcelona in 2015
News

Lionel Messi Regrets Leaving Barcelona & Should "Come Back", Says Former PSG Star Dani Alves

By Robert SummerscalesMar 18, 2022