Megan Rapinoe Says Sports Must "Get A Grip On Reality" In Transgender Participation Debate

Megan Rapinoe believes that the subject of transgender participation in sports needs to be looked at from a different angle.

USWNT star Rapinoe, who is openly gay, is one of US sports' most influential advocates for LGBTQ rights.

She was asked for her views on transgender inclusion in sports during a recent interview with TIME.

The question came after many states passed bills that either ban or limit transgender sports participation, while world swimming's governing FINA recently introduced a policy that will only allow male-born trans swimmers who transitioned before the age of 12 to compete in women's events.

Megan Rapinoe, pictured playing for the USWNT last year, spoke to TIME about transgender participation in sports earlier this month IMAGO/Sports Press Photo/Kat Farris

Rapinoe described restrictions that stop trans youngsters playing sports with their friends as "monstrous".

Much of the focus in the national and global conversation about trans inclusion in sports is on the elite level.

This is seemingly fueled in part by a fear that women's sport could eventually become dominated by trans athletes who were born male.

But Rapinoe thinks that the focus right now should be on encouraging access, participation and inclusion at grassroots level, rather than seeking stricter restrictions - which she fears are more damaging to society than they are good for competitive sports.

"I'm 100% supportive of trans inclusion," she told TIME. "People do not know very much about it. We're missing almost everything. Frankly, I think what a lot of people know is versions of the right's talking points because they're very loud. They're very consistent, and they're relentless.

"At the highest level, there is regulation. In collegiate sports, there is regulation. And at the Olympic and professional level. It's not like it's a free-for-all where everyone's just doing whatever.

"And I think people also need to understand that sports is not the most important thing in life, right? Life is the most important thing in life. And so much of this trans inclusion argument has been put through the extremely tiny lens of elite sports. Like that is not the way that we need to be framing this question. We're talking about kids. We're talking about people's lives. We're talking about the entire state government coming down on one child in some states, three children in some states. They are committing suicide, because they are being told that they're gross and different and evil and sinful and they can't play sports with their friends that they grew up with. Not to mention trying to take away health care. I think it's monstrous."

She added: "I would also encourage everyone out there who is afraid someone's going to have an unfair advantage over their kid to really take a step back and think what are we actually talking about here. We’re talking about people's lives. I'm sorry, your kid's high school volleyball team just isn’t that important. It's not more important than any one kid's life.

"Show me the evidence that trans women are taking everyone's scholarships, are dominating in every sport, are winning every title. I'm sorry, it's just not happening. So we need to start from inclusion, period. And as things arise, I have confidence that we can figure it out. But we can't start at the opposite. That is cruel. And frankly, it's just disgusting.

"So, we need to really kind of take a step back and get a grip on what we're really talking about here because people's lives are at risk. Kids' lives are at risk with the rates of suicide, the rates of depression and negative mental health and drug abuse. We're putting everything through God forbid a trans person be successful in sports. Get a grip on reality and take a step back."