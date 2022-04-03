Skip to main content

Neymar, Kylian Mbappe And Lionel Messi Finally All Score For PSG In Same Game

Two hundred days after their first appearance as a trio, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar all scored in Paris Saint-Germain's 5-1 win over Lorient.

It was the first time they had all netted for PSG in the same game.

All three of them combined to help PSG score their first goal of the day. Messi flicked a pass around the corner to Mbappe, who slid in Neymar and the Brazilian slotted home.

Mbappe joined Neymar on the scoresheet moments later, after being teed up by Idrissa Gana Gueye.

Terem Moffi pulled a goal back for Lorient, before Mbappe got his second of the game by dancing around Julien Laporte and firing home from outside the penalty area.

Mbappe then played the role of provider for Messi as he dribbled to the byline before pulling the ball back for the Argentina captain.

Messi's finish was emphatic. His side-footed shot from 12 yards was especially pleasing on the eye as it clipped the underside of the crossbar on its way into the net.

PSG's star trio celebrated together. But they were not finished yet.

Neymar collected the ball inside his own half in the 90th minute before driving forward, playing a one-two with Mbappe, and finishing cooly past the keeper.

Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar celebrate together after all scoring in PSG's 5-1 win over Lorient in April 2022

Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar celebrate together after all scoring in PSG's 5-1 win over Lorient in April 2022

Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar celebrate together after all scoring in PSG's 5-1 win over Lorient in April 2022
News

Neymar, Kylian Mbappe And Lionel Messi Finally All Score For PSG In Same Game

By Robert Summerscales3 minutes ago
Emerson Royal, Son Heung-min and Ben Davies celebrate after all scoring in Tottenham's 5-1 win over Newcastle in 2022
News

Tottenham Become Leading Scorers In Premier League For 2022 By Thrashing Newcastle

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Aaron Cresswell puts his hands to his ears as he celebrates in front of Everton fans after scoring for West Ham in 2022
Watch

Liverpool Fan Aaron Cresswell Taunts Everton With West Ham Goal Celebration As Cameraman Falls

By Robert Summerscales6 hours ago
Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart, Rangers ground staff and referee William Collum search for shards of broken glass at Ibrox
Watch

Broken Glass In Penalty Area Delays Rangers Vs Celtic After Fan Throws Bottle At Joe Hart

By Robert Summerscales7 hours ago
Thomas Tuchel and wife Sissi pictured in 2018 watching tennis at the Paris Masters
News

Thomas Tuchel's Wife Sissi Files For Divorce After 13 Years Of Marriage To Chelsea Manager

By Robert Summerscales10 hours ago
Karim Benzema scores a penalty for Real Madrid against Celta Vigo in 2021
News

Karim Benzema Becomes Top Penalty Taker In Europe... Only To Lose Title In Same Game

By Robert SummerscalesApr 2, 2022
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire pictured during his side's Premier League game against Leicester in April 2022
News

Manchester United Fans Show Support For Harry Maguire But More Booing From Leicester End

By Robert SummerscalesApr 2, 2022
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel pictured watching his side's 4-1 loss to Brentford in April 2022
News

Shocked Thomas Tuchel Says Chelsea "Stopped Defending" During 4-1 Loss To Brentford

By Robert SummerscalesApr 2, 2022
Christian Eriksen celebrates after scoring his first Premier League goal for Brentford in a 4-1 win at Chelsea
Watch

Watch Christian Eriksen Score His First Premier League Goal For Brentford In Big Win At Chelsea

By Robert SummerscalesApr 2, 2022