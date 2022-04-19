Arteta Defends Decision To Make Lacazette Captain But Tells Him To Focus On Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said that he does not regret making Alexandre Lacazette his captain despite the striker being likely to leave this summer.

Lacazette was appointed as Gunners skipper after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left the club to join Barcelona in February.

But Lacazette's current contract is set to expire in June and he is therefore free to talk to other clubs about signing a pre-contract agreement.

No such deal has yet been signed, but Lacazette recently told Canal Plus that he would be interested in rejoining Lyon, especially if they qualify for next season's Champions League.

He added: "I want to play in Europe, it's been a long time since I played in the Champions League, I'm missing it."

Arsenal still have a chance of qualifying for the Champions League themselves, despite losing their last three matches in a row.

Arteta has not yet given up hope of convincing Lacazette to sign a new contract at the Emirates Stadium if Arsenal are able to finish in the top four.

Arsenal captain Alexandre Lacazette pictured adjusting his armband IMAGO/Sportimage/Paul Terry

At a press conference on Tuesday, Arteta reacted to Lacazette's recent interview with Canal Plus.

"His contract situation allows him to make the decision about his future," Arteta said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

"We have expressed clearly what our intention is, which is to speak to him in the summer when we know where we are and what we are going to do in the future together.

"For now, we want him fully focused on his duty, which is to defend Arsenal in the best possible way - like he has done every day since he has been with us.

"That's why he's been wearing the armband of this football club.

"He doesn't need to tell me what he does in his own life but he has and we've discussed that and he's entitled to do that. Then has a duty to do his best here."

Lacazette missed Saturday's 1-0 loss at Southampton after testing positive for COVID.

Martin Odegaard captained the team in his absence but Lacazette will be hoping to reclaim the armband on Wednesday when the Gunners visit Chelsea.