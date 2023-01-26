Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola Says Mikel Arteta Did Not Hide Love For Arsenal When He Worked For Man City

Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta worked closely together at Manchester City for more than three years but they have emerged as rivals this season.

Arteta served as Guardiola's assistant from July 2016 until December 2019 when he was hired as Arsenal manager.

After a difficult first two and a half seasons, Arteta has transformed Arsenal from EPL also-rans to title favorites.

Guardiola's Man City are seemingly the only team capable of preventing Arteta leading Arsenal to Premier League glory this season.

Pep Guardiola (left) and Mikel Arteta pictured on the Manchester City dugout during a game in November 2019

Arteta featured in 110 league games for Arsenal during his playing career but never won the EPL.

Winning the title with Arsenal would be a dream come true for Arteta, according to Guardiola, who spoke to the media on Thursday.

Guardiola claimed that Arteta's "love" for Arsenal was no secret during his time at City.

Arteta is notorious for getting animated on the touchline and celebrating goals with plenty of gusto.

But Guardiola revealed that Arteta used to refuse to celebrate goals against Arsenal when he was a member of City's coaching staff.

Mikel Arteta pictured celebrating during Arsenal's 3-1 win over Tottenham in October 2022

Arteta is famous for boisterous celebrations on the touchline

"I know he went to his club, the team he dreams of," said Guardiola of Arteta on the eve of City's FA Cup clash with Arsenal.

"He's a supporter, he was a captain there. He loves the club. I remember here when we scored goals he jumped a lot except against one team.

"He was sitting there - it was Arsenal. I said: 'That guy likes Arsenal.'"

