Mino Raiola Expresses Anger Over False Reports Of His Death

Soccer agent Mino Raiola has expressed his anger at false news reports claiming that he had died.

The 54-year-old - who represents the likes of Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland, Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic - had been the subject of similar fake news in January.

Raiola was in hospital in Milan on Thursday when it was reported in Italy that he had passed away.

The news went viral and led to Real Madrid tweeting out their condolences to Raiola's family.

Real's tweet was swiftly deleted after Raiola himself spoke out via social media.

"Current health status for the ones wondering: p****d off," wrote Raiola. "Second time in 4 months they kill me".

Mino Raiola tweeted in response to false reports claiming he had died Twitter/@MinoRaiola

Alberto Zangrillo, head of the anaesthesia and intensive care unit at Milan's San Raffaele hospital, was also furious.

As quoted by The Guardian, Dr Zangrillo fumed: "I am outraged by the phone calls from pseudo journalists who speculate on the life of a man who is fighting."

Close friend Jose Fortes Rodriguez told NOS in Holland that Raiola "is in a bad position, but he hasn't died."