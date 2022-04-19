Skip to main content

Mo Salah Breaks EPL Record As Liverpool Seal 9-0 Aggregate Win Over Man United

Mo Salah has become the first ever player to score five goals against Manchester United in a single Premier League season.

The Liverpool superstar hit a hat-trick in October when Liverpool ran riot in a 5-0 win at Old Trafford.

Salah scored twice more 177 days later as Liverpool secured a 4-0 victory at Anfield.

Those combined results mean that Liverpool have beaten United 9-0 on aggregate this season.

That is the most one-sided pair of league results between these two rival teams in history.

But it was only United's second heaviest aggregate defeat of all time.

Their biggest came in the 1892/93 season when Sunderland beat United, then known as Newton Heath, 5-0 and 6-0.

As well as scoring twice on Tuesday, Salah claimed an assist after setting up Luis Diaz for Liverpool's first goal of the game on five minutes.

Salah had also claimed a fifth-minute assist in the reverse fixture when his pass to Naby Keita opened the floodgates at Old Trafford.

Consequently, Salah is only the second player in Premier League history to score and assist in two games against United during the same season.

Mo Salah pictured celebrating during Liverpool's 4-0 win over Manchester United at Anfield in April 2022

Mo Salah pictured celebrating during Liverpool's 4-0 win over Manchester United at Anfield

Mo Salah pictured celebrating during Liverpool's 4-0 win over Manchester United at Anfield in April 2022
News

Mo Salah Breaks EPL Record As Liverpool Seal 9-0 Aggregate Win Over Man United

By Robert Summerscales44 seconds ago
Sadio Mane pictured celebrating during Liverpool's 4-0 win over Manchester United in April 2022
News

Sadio Mane's Assist For Mo Salah Against Man United Was Too Much For James Milner

By Robert Summerscales24 minutes ago
David de Gea (number 1) and Trent Alexander-Arnold pictured squaring up during Liverpool vs Manchester United
Watch

Referee Separates Trent Alexander-Arnold And David De Gea During Liverpool Vs Man United

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Liverpool and Man United fans perform a minute's applause for Cristiano Ronaldo at Anfield in April 2022
Watch

Watch Liverpool And Man United Fans Unite For Minute's Applause To Support Cristiano Ronaldo

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Phil Jones pictured during Manchester United's 1-0 home loss against Wolves in January 2022
News

Man United Boss Ralf Rangnick Explains Phil Jones Decision After Switching To 5-3-2 Vs Liverpool

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
A general view of Liverpool's Anfield stadium taken in March 2021
News

Liverpool & Man United Players To Wear Black Armbands After Death Of Cristiano Ronaldo's Son

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Arsenal captain Alexandre Lacazette pictured adjusting his armband during his side's 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace in April 2022
News

Arteta Defends Decision To Make Lacazette Captain But Tells Him To Focus On Arsenal

By Robert Summerscales6 hours ago
Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring for Dortmund against Wolfsburg in April 2022
News

Pep Guardiola Coy On Reports Man City Have Agreed Personal Terms With Erling Haaland

By Robert Summerscales8 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured during Manchester United's 5-0 defeat against Liverpool in October 2021
News

Man United Confirm Cristiano Ronaldo Will Miss Liverpool Game After Death Of Newborn Son

By Robert Summerscales8 hours ago