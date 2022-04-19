Mo Salah Breaks EPL Record As Liverpool Seal 9-0 Aggregate Win Over Man United

Mo Salah has become the first ever player to score five goals against Manchester United in a single Premier League season.

The Liverpool superstar hit a hat-trick in October when Liverpool ran riot in a 5-0 win at Old Trafford.

Salah scored twice more 177 days later as Liverpool secured a 4-0 victory at Anfield.

Those combined results mean that Liverpool have beaten United 9-0 on aggregate this season.

That is the most one-sided pair of league results between these two rival teams in history.

But it was only United's second heaviest aggregate defeat of all time.

Their biggest came in the 1892/93 season when Sunderland beat United, then known as Newton Heath, 5-0 and 6-0.

As well as scoring twice on Tuesday, Salah claimed an assist after setting up Luis Diaz for Liverpool's first goal of the game on five minutes.

Salah had also claimed a fifth-minute assist in the reverse fixture when his pass to Naby Keita opened the floodgates at Old Trafford.

Consequently, Salah is only the second player in Premier League history to score and assist in two games against United during the same season.