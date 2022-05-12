Skip to main content

Mo Salah Says His "Numbers" Prove He Is "The Best" In The World In His Position

Mo Salah is adamant that he is the best player in the world in his position.

The Liverpool forward was recently named by the Football Writers' Association in England as the Footballer of the Year and he has no doubt that their members voted correctly.

"If you compare me with any player in my position, not only in my team but in the world, you will find that I am the best," Salah told beIN SPORTS.

"I always focus on my work and do my best and my numbers are the best proof of my words.

"I like to always create a new challenge for me, to work in a different way and to make a difference and that is my duty."

Liverpool forward Mo Salah pictured holding his trophy after being named as the FWA's Footballer of the Year in May 2022

Although Salah has only scored twice in his last 15 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool and Egypt, the 29-year-old is on course to win the Premier League's Golden Boot this season.

With two rounds of fixtures to go, Salah is the EPL's leading scorer with 22 goals, ahead of Tottenham's Son Heung-min on 20.

Salah has also provided more assists than any other player in this season's Premier League - with 13.

All together, Salah has been directly involved in 35 goals in 34 league games this season.

While those numbers cannot be matched in England, Kylian Mbappe has a superior ratio of goals and assists to games in France's Ligue 1.

Mbappe has scored 24 goals and assisted 15 in 33 league matches for Paris Saint-Germain.

In Spain, Karim Benzema has netted 26 goals and provided 11 assists for Real Madrid in 30 La Liga matches.

Benzema is also the leading scorer in the UEFA Champions League, having netted 15 times in 11 appearances.

Salah will go up against Benzema and Co in the Champions League final on May 28 in Paris.

It will be a repeat of the 2018 final in which Real beat Liverpool 3-1 in Kyiv.

Salah went off injured in the first half of that game and he was recently asked if he viewed this year's final as a revenge mission.

He replied: "Yeah. When we lost in the final, it was a sad day for all of us. But, yes, I think it's revenge time."

