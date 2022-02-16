Peter Schmeichel Mocked On TV For Saying Man Utd Can Win Champions League

Skip to main content

Peter Schmeichel Mocked On TV After Saying Man United Can Win The Champions League

Peter Schmeichel said live on TV this week that he believes Manchester United can win the Champions League this season.

Former goalkeeper Schmeichel helped United win the second of their three European Cups in 1999.

United conquered Europe again in 2008 but have not gone further than the quarter-finals since then.

There are 16 teams left in this season's Champions League and UK bookmakers make the Red Devils seventh favorites to win it.

Fellow English teams Man City, Liverpool and defending champions Chelsea are all seen as realistic contenders, but Schmeichel was mocked for suggesting United should not be discounted.

During an interview on CBS, former City defender Micah Richards asked Schmeichel via a video link: "Do you honestly believe that Man United can win the Champions League? Be honest with me now. No messing around."

After an awkward four-second pause, Schmeichel responded: "Yes! What kind of a question is that?"

Richards burst into laughter, as did former Liverpool captain Jamie Carragher, who was in also in the CBS studio.

Carragher hit back: "What kind of an answer is that?"

Thierry Henry was also on the panel but kept his laughing to a minimum. After all, United have a better chance of European success than his beloved Arsenal this year.

United face Atletico Madrid in the last 16, with the first leg taking place next week.

Peter Schmeichel pictured standing outside Old Trafford in February 2020

Peter Schmeichel, pictured standing outside Old Trafford in 2020, was a Champions League winner in 1999

