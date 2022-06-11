Skip to main content

Aurelien Tchouameni Becomes Fourth Most Expensive Signing In Real Madrid History

Aurelien Tchouameni has become Real Madrid's fourth most expensive signing ever.

Real announced on Saturday that the 22-year-old midfielder is joining from AS Monaco on a six-year contract.

According to Marca, Real will pay Monaco a transfer fee of €80 million for Tchouameni.

Aurelien Tchouameni pictured in action for France against Denmark in June 2022

Real Madrid have signed France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco for a reported transfer fee of €80m

Real have only paid more than €80m to buy a player three times in their 120-year history.

Based on the transfer fees reported by Marca, Gareth Bale remains Real's all-time record signing, having arrived for €101m from Tottenham in 2013.

Real paid Chelsea €100m for Eden Hazard in 2019, a decade after splashing out €96m to take Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United.

A list of Real Madrid's most expensive signings ever based on transfer fees reported by Marca

PlayerFeeFromYear

1. Gareth Bale

€101m

Tottenham

2013

2. Eden Hazard

€100m

Chelsea

2019

3. Cristiano Ronaldo

€96m

Man United

2009

4. Aurelien Tchouameni

€80m

Monaco

2022

5. James Rodriguez

€75m

Monaco

2014

6. Zinedine Zidane

€73.5m

Juventus

2001

7. Kaka

€65m

AC Milan

2009

=8. Luis Figo

€60m

Barcelona

2000

=8. Luka Jovic

€60m

Frankfurt

2019

10. Eder Militao

€50m

Porto

2019

Monaco could eventually earn as much as €100m from the sale of Tchouameni, depending on various performance-related add-ons.

Tchouameni played 35 Ligue 1 appearances for Monaco last season and made more interceptions (101) than any other player in France's top division.

He also made 86 tackles - the fourth-highest total in Ligue 1 last season.

Aurelien Tchouameni pictured in action for France against Denmark in June 2022
News

Aurelien Tchouameni Becomes Fourth Most Expensive Signing In Real Madrid History

By Robert Summerscales47 seconds ago
Chus Rubio pictured shooting to score from well inside his own half for Andorra against Liechtenstein
Watch

Watch Andorra's Chus Rubio Score UEFA Nations League Wondergoal From Well Inside Own Half

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe pictured celebrating after scoring in France's 1-1 draw with Austria in June 2022
Watch

Highlights: Austria 1-1 France - Watch Kylian Mbappe Equalize Then Almost Score Late Winner

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago
Byron Castillo (left) pictured playing for Ecuador against Chile in a World Cup qualifier for Qatar 2022
News

Ecuador's World Cup Place Confirmed As FIFA Dismisses Chile Complaint About Byron Castillo

By Robert SummerscalesJun 10, 2022
Karim Benzema and Gerard Pique (right) pictured in action during October 2021's Clasico which saw Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1 at the Camp Nou
News

What Is Soccer Champions Tour 22? Why Real Madrid And Barcelona Are Coming To USA

By Robert SummerscalesJun 10, 2022
Center-back Aymeric Laporte pictured celebrating with girlfriend Sara Botello after winning the 2021/22 Premier League title with Manchester City
News

Aymeric Laporte Posts Stats To Show Why He Should Have Been In PFA Team Of The Year

By Robert SummerscalesJun 10, 2022
Virgil van Dijk (left) pictured exchanging high fives with Alisson Becker during Liverpool's game at Leicester in December 2021
News

Liverpool 6-3 Manchester City: Reds Dominate PFA Premier League Team Of The Year

By Robert SummerscalesJun 9, 2022
Pablo Sarabia pictured (center) scoring the winning goal for Spain in their 1-0 victory over Switzerland in June 2022
Watch

Highlights: Switzerland 0-1 Spain - Watch Pablo Sarabia's Hot Scoring Form Continue In Geneva

By Robert SummerscalesJun 9, 2022
Portugal's players pictured celebrating a goal during their 2-0 win over the Czech Republic in June 2022
Watch

Highlights: Portugal 2-0 Czech Republic - Watch Bernardo Silva Assist Two Nations League Goals

By Robert SummerscalesJun 9, 2022