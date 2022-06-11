Aurelien Tchouameni Becomes Fourth Most Expensive Signing In Real Madrid History
Aurelien Tchouameni has become Real Madrid's fourth most expensive signing ever.
Real announced on Saturday that the 22-year-old midfielder is joining from AS Monaco on a six-year contract.
According to Marca, Real will pay Monaco a transfer fee of €80 million for Tchouameni.
Real have only paid more than €80m to buy a player three times in their 120-year history.
Based on the transfer fees reported by Marca, Gareth Bale remains Real's all-time record signing, having arrived for €101m from Tottenham in 2013.
Real paid Chelsea €100m for Eden Hazard in 2019, a decade after splashing out €96m to take Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United.
|Player
|Fee
|From
|Year
1. Gareth Bale
€101m
Tottenham
2013
2. Eden Hazard
€100m
Chelsea
2019
3. Cristiano Ronaldo
€96m
Man United
2009
4. Aurelien Tchouameni
€80m
Monaco
2022
5. James Rodriguez
€75m
Monaco
2014
6. Zinedine Zidane
€73.5m
Juventus
2001
7. Kaka
€65m
AC Milan
2009
=8. Luis Figo
€60m
Barcelona
2000
=8. Luka Jovic
€60m
Frankfurt
2019
10. Eder Militao
€50m
Porto
2019
Monaco could eventually earn as much as €100m from the sale of Tchouameni, depending on various performance-related add-ons.
Tchouameni played 35 Ligue 1 appearances for Monaco last season and made more interceptions (101) than any other player in France's top division.
He also made 86 tackles - the fourth-highest total in Ligue 1 last season.