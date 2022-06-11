Aurelien Tchouameni Becomes Fourth Most Expensive Signing In Real Madrid History

Aurelien Tchouameni has become Real Madrid's fourth most expensive signing ever.

Real announced on Saturday that the 22-year-old midfielder is joining from AS Monaco on a six-year contract.

According to Marca, Real will pay Monaco a transfer fee of €80 million for Tchouameni.

Real Madrid have signed France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco for a reported transfer fee of €80m IMAGO/NurPhoto/Jose Breton

Real have only paid more than €80m to buy a player three times in their 120-year history.

Based on the transfer fees reported by Marca, Gareth Bale remains Real's all-time record signing, having arrived for €101m from Tottenham in 2013.

Real paid Chelsea €100m for Eden Hazard in 2019, a decade after splashing out €96m to take Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United.

Player Fee From Year 1. Gareth Bale €101m Tottenham 2013 2. Eden Hazard €100m Chelsea 2019 3. Cristiano Ronaldo €96m Man United 2009 4. Aurelien Tchouameni €80m Monaco 2022 5. James Rodriguez €75m Monaco 2014 6. Zinedine Zidane €73.5m Juventus 2001 7. Kaka €65m AC Milan 2009 =8. Luis Figo €60m Barcelona 2000 =8. Luka Jovic €60m Frankfurt 2019 10. Eder Militao €50m Porto 2019

Monaco could eventually earn as much as €100m from the sale of Tchouameni, depending on various performance-related add-ons.

Tchouameni played 35 Ligue 1 appearances for Monaco last season and made more interceptions (101) than any other player in France's top division.

He also made 86 tackles - the fourth-highest total in Ligue 1 last season.