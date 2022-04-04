Skip to main content

Most Penalties Won In Premier League History: Wilfried Zaha 3rd

Wilfried Zaha won the 18th penalty of his Premier League career as Crystal Palace thrashed Arsenal 3-0 at Selhurst Park.

Zaha turned quickly and was brought down by Gunners midfielder Martin Odegaard in the 73rd minute.

The Ivory Coast international got to his feet and converted the resultant spot-kick himself.

That was for Palace's third goal of the game, after Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jordan Ayew had build a 2-0 lead in the first half.

Wilfried Zaha scores from the penalty spot for Crystal Palace in a 3-0 win over Arsenal in April 2022

Wilfried Zaha scored from the penalty spot for Crystal Palace in a 3-0 win over Arsenal

Zaha was a thorn in Arsenal's side all night. He won four fouls in total - more than any other player on the pitch.

That came as no surprise as Zaha is the most frequently fouled player in the Premier League this season.

Zaha has been fouled 76 times this season, while Ivan Toney is second having been on the receiving end of 60 fouls.

Most Fouled Premier League Players This Season

Wilfried Zaha has been fouled more than any other Premier League player this season

PlayerFouls against

1. Wilfried Zaha

76

2. Ivan Toney

66

3, Jordan Ayew

60

4. John McGinn

57

5. Richarlison

50

Data correct as of April 4.

Zaha was the second most fouled player in last season's Premier League and in the campaign before that too.

In both of those seasons Jack Grealish was the only player to be fouled more often.

The reason Zaha wins so many fouls is because his natural instinct is to commit defenders by running at them with the ball.

He has built an impressive Premier League career on his dribbling skills.

His tally of 18 penalties won in the Premier League is only bettered by two players in the competition's history.

Those players are Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling (23) and Leicester City icon Jamie Vardy (21).

Most Penalties Won In Premier League History

Players who have won the most penalties in the Premier League since the competition began in 1992

PlayerPenalties won

1. Raheem Sterling

23

2. Jamie Vardy

21

3. Wilfried Zaha

18

Data correct as of April 4.

Wilfried Zaha scores from the penalty spot for Crystal Palace in a 3-0 win over Arsenal in April 2022
News

Most Penalties Won In Premier League History: Wilfried Zaha 3rd

By Robert Summerscales17 seconds ago
Sergio Ramos pictured playing for PSG against Lorient in April 2022
News

Sergio Ramos Ignores Boos From PSG Fans In First Social Media Posts After Comeback

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Ben White and Harry Kane pictured during Arsenal vs Tottenham in September 2021
News

Tottenham Vs Arsenal Date And Kick-Off Time Confirmed In Premier League Fixtures Update

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez pictured during Super Bowl LIV's half-time show in 2020
News

PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi Wants UEFA Champions League To Imitate Super Bowl Glitz

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Wayne Rooney (center) pictured at Old Trafford with son Kai (right) in 2016
Watch

Watch Wayne Rooney's Son Kai Score For Manchester United U12s Against Man City

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
A picture of former Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha is seen on display at the King Power Stadium in 2020
News

Leicester City Honor Former Owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha With Statue At King Power Stadium

By Robert Summerscales6 hours ago
Louis van Gaal pictured during Holland's match against Germany in Amsterdam in March 2022
News

Barcelona And Man United Send Messages To Louis Van Gaal After Prostate Cancer Revelation

By Robert Summerscales7 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar celebrate together after all scoring in PSG's 5-1 win over Lorient in April 2022
News

Neymar, Kylian Mbappe And Lionel Messi Finally All Score For PSG In Same Game

By Robert SummerscalesApr 3, 2022
Emerson Royal, Son Heung-min and Ben Davies celebrate after all scoring in Tottenham's 5-1 win over Newcastle in 2022
News

Tottenham Become Leading Scorers In Premier League For 2022 By Thrashing Newcastle

By Robert SummerscalesApr 3, 2022