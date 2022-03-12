Skip to main content

Liverpool Become 2nd Team To Score 2,000 Premier League Goals As Mo Salah Is Spot On At Brighton

Liverpool have become the second team in Premier League history to score 2,000 goals.

They started Saturday on 1,998 - just one goal ahead of Arsenal - but joined the 2,000 club in the 61st minute of their 2-0 win at Brighton.

January signing Luis Diaz put Liverpool ahead with a brave header on 19 minutes.

But it was Mohamed Salah who scored Liverpool's landmark 2,000th goal.

It came from the penalty spot after Yves Bissouma had handled a shot by Naby Keita.

The VAR agreed with Mike Dean's on-field decision to award the spot-kick, before Salah emphatically converted past Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez.

Mo Salah celebrates scoring Liverpool's 2,000th Premier League goal

Mo Salah celebrates scoring Liverpool's 2,000th Premier League goal

Liverpool's win took them to within three points of Premier League leaders Manchester City with 10 matches left to play this season.

Although City lead this season's Premier League table, they are way behind Liverpool in terms of all-time goals in the competition, which begin in 1992.

Manchester United were the first team to pass the 2,000-goal mark and they currently have 2,173.

City are sixth on the list with 1,627, behind Spurs (1,716), Chelsea (1,953) and Arsenal (1,997).

Most Team Goals In Premier League History

Data correct as of March 12, 2022, before Man United vs Tottenham

ClubPremier League Goals

1. Man United

2,173

2. Liverpool

2,000

3. Arsenal

1,997

4. Chelsea

1,953

5. Tottenham

1,716

6. Man City

1,627

7. Everton

1,476

8. Newcastle

1,365

9. Aston Villa

1,253

10. West Ham

1,221

Mo Salah celebrates scoring Liverpool's 2,000th Premier League goal
News

Liverpool Become 2nd Team To Score 2,000 Premier League Goals As Mo Salah Is Spot On At Brighton

By Robert Summerscales36 seconds ago
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich pictured at Stamford Bridge in 2015
News

Roman Abramovich Disqualified As Chelsea FC Director By Premier League

By Robert Summerscales24 minutes ago
Carney Chukwuemeka pictured in action for Aston Villa against Leeds United in February 2022
News

Aston Villa Youngster Could Be One Of Six Arsenal Signings This Summer

By Robert Summerscales18 hours ago
Roman Abramovich pictured smiling at a match between Chelsea and Sunderland in 2017
News

Government Minister Urges Chelsea Fans To Stop Roman Abramovich Chants

By Robert Summerscales20 hours ago
Marcus Rashford pictured during Manchester United's game with Atletico Madrid in Spain in February 2022
News

Ralf Rangnick Tells Marcus Rashford How To End His Slump At Man United

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago
Ralf Rangnick pictured encouraging his Man United players in their Premier League game at Burnley in February 2022
News

Man United Boss Ralf Rangnick Names Arsenal As Favorites For Top Four

By Robert Summerscales22 hours ago
A close-up look at the front of a Chelsea shirt featuring the logo of Three
News

Chelsea Jerseys: Thomas Tuchel Likes The Idea Of Replacing Three Logo With Peace Symbol

By Robert Summerscales23 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp pictured gesturing towards Mo Salah during Liverpool's game with Newcastle in December 2021
News

Mo Salah's Agent Laughs After Jurgen Klopp Says Liverpool "Cannot Do Much More" In Contract Talks

By Robert SummerscalesMar 11, 2022
Mason Mount kisses the Chelsea badge after scoring a goal in their 3-1 win at Norwich
Watch

Norwich 1-3 Chelsea Highlights As Kai Havertz & Badge-Kisser Mason Mount Score & Assist

By Robert SummerscalesMar 10, 2022