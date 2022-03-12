Liverpool Become 2nd Team To Score 2,000 Premier League Goals As Mo Salah Is Spot On At Brighton

Liverpool have become the second team in Premier League history to score 2,000 goals.

They started Saturday on 1,998 - just one goal ahead of Arsenal - but joined the 2,000 club in the 61st minute of their 2-0 win at Brighton.

January signing Luis Diaz put Liverpool ahead with a brave header on 19 minutes.

But it was Mohamed Salah who scored Liverpool's landmark 2,000th goal.

It came from the penalty spot after Yves Bissouma had handled a shot by Naby Keita.

The VAR agreed with Mike Dean's on-field decision to award the spot-kick, before Salah emphatically converted past Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez.

Mo Salah celebrates scoring Liverpool's 2,000th Premier League goal IMAGO/Nick Potts

Liverpool's win took them to within three points of Premier League leaders Manchester City with 10 matches left to play this season.

Although City lead this season's Premier League table, they are way behind Liverpool in terms of all-time goals in the competition, which begin in 1992.

Manchester United were the first team to pass the 2,000-goal mark and they currently have 2,173.

City are sixth on the list with 1,627, behind Spurs (1,716), Chelsea (1,953) and Arsenal (1,997).

Most Team Goals In Premier League History