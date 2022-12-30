Skip to main content

Arsenal Transfer Target Mykhailo Mudryk "Has The Potential To Win The Ballon d'Or"

Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk has been tipped to become the best player in the world by one of his former managers.

Current Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi worked with Mudryk at Shakhtar Donetsk last season.

Mudryk has since been linked with a potential transfer to the Premier League but De Zerbi cannot imagine the 21-year-old joining him at Brighton.

Arsenal are understood to be the most likely EPL side to sign Mudryk but Chelsea and Newcastle have also been credited with an interest in him.

Roberto De Zerbi (left) and Mykhailo Mudryk pictured together during a Shakhtar Donetsk game in April 2022

Roberto De Zerbi (left) and Mykhailo Mudryk pictured together during a Shakhtar Donetsk game in April

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Brighton's game against Arsenal, De Zerbi told reporters: "Mudryk is a fantastic player, but Brighton can't buy him.

"I think Mudryk can win the Ballon d'Or in the future. I know the value of Mudryk.

"He has the potential to win the Ballon d'Or."

Mudryk has scored seven goals in 12 Ukrainian Premier League matches this season.

He has also provided three goals and two assists in six Champions League games.

In This Article (2)

Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
Arsenal
Arsenal

Roberto De Zerbi (left) and Mykhailo Mudryk pictured together during a Shakhtar Donetsk game in April 2022
News

ArseArsenal Transfer Target Mykhailo Mudryk "Has The Potential To Win The Ballon d'Or"

By Robert Summerscales
Robert Lewandowski (left) and Jurgen Klopp pictured together in 2014
News

Jurgen Klopp Likens Darwin Nunez To Young Robert Lewandowski

By Robert Summerscales
Lionel Messi pictured (second from right) with wife Antonela Roccuzzo (left), mum Celia (second from left) and dad Jorge (right) at a party in Rosario to celebrate Argentina winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup
News

Lionel Messi Throws World Cup Party In Rosario At Same Venue Where He Married Antonela Roccuzzo In 2017

By Robert Summerscales
Brazil legend Pele pictured (left) with Neymar in 2011
News

Neymar Says Pele Changed Football: "He's Gone But His Magic Remains"

By Robert Summerscales
Pele (left) pictured shaking hands with Cristiano Ronaldo at an awards ceremony in 2009
News

Cristiano Ronaldo's Emotional Goodbye To "Eternal King" Pele

By Robert Summerscales
Pele pictured being carried by his Brazil teammates after helping them beat Italy 4-1 in the 1970 World Cup final
News

Pele Hailed As "The Greatest Of All Time" As Tributes Pour In Following Brazil Legend's Death

By Robert Summerscales
A portrait of Pele, dated December 2013
News

Brazil Soccer Legend Pele Dies Aged 82

By Robert Summerscales
Images of a bloodied Manchester City scarf and a cracked plastic pint cup, as shared by the father of a 15-year-old girl who was injured in the crowd during City's EFL Cup game against Liverpool in December 2022
News

Man City Fan "Seeking Justice" After 15-Year-Old Daughter "Scarred For Life" During Liverpool Game

By Robert Summerscales
Cody Gakpo pictured in Liverpool kit after signing from PSV Eindhoven
News

Cody Gakpo Pictured In Liverpool Kit For First Time After Signing For "Amazing Club"

By Robert Summerscales