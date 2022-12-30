Arsenal Transfer Target Mykhailo Mudryk "Has The Potential To Win The Ballon d'Or"

Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk has been tipped to become the best player in the world by one of his former managers.

Current Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi worked with Mudryk at Shakhtar Donetsk last season.

Mudryk has since been linked with a potential transfer to the Premier League but De Zerbi cannot imagine the 21-year-old joining him at Brighton.

Arsenal are understood to be the most likely EPL side to sign Mudryk but Chelsea and Newcastle have also been credited with an interest in him.

Roberto De Zerbi (left) and Mykhailo Mudryk pictured together during a Shakhtar Donetsk game in April IMAGO/Newspix/Piotr Matusewicz/PressFocus

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Brighton's game against Arsenal, De Zerbi told reporters: "Mudryk is a fantastic player, but Brighton can't buy him.

"I think Mudryk can win the Ballon d'Or in the future. I know the value of Mudryk.

"He has the potential to win the Ballon d'Or."

Mudryk has scored seven goals in 12 Ukrainian Premier League matches this season.

He has also provided three goals and two assists in six Champions League games.