New Nottingham Forest Signing Neco Williams Says Emotional Goodbye To Liverpool After 15 Years

Neco Williams penned an emotional statement after completing his transfer from Liverpool to Nottingham Forest.

The 21-year-old had been a Liverpool player since the age of six.

But Williams joined Premier League newbies Forest for a transfer fee of £17 million on Monday, as reported by BBC Sport.

After signing a four-year contract with Forest, Williams said goodbye to Liverpool by writing on Twitter: "15 years at this special club, thank you for everything @LFC.

"It's been an honor to play for this club and to play under Jurgen Klopp.

"But I've now decided to take up a new challenge.

"I wish all the team and the staff the best of luck for the future and will always continue to support the club.

"Thank you and never forget YNWA!!!"

Despite being a Liverpool player for a decade and a half, Williams was unable to establish himself as the club's first-choice right-back.

But he will be just that at Forest, after Djed Spence left the City Ground when his loan spell expired at the end of last season.

"I'm really excited to join Nottingham Forest and to help this great club move forwards in the Premier League," Williams told his new club's official website.

"Forest are a club with incredible history and the City Ground is a very special venue that I can't wait to experience in full voice in the coming weeks.

"Having spoken to the head coach, there's a huge amount of ambition being shown at the club and I can't wait to join up with my new teammates and get ready for the challenge ahead."

Regular Premier League game time will likely help Williams nail down his position as a starter for Wales.

Williams has been capped 21 times to date and is expected to feature for Wales at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which begins in November.