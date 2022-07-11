Skip to main content

New Nottingham Forest Signing Neco Williams Says Emotional Goodbye To Liverpool After 15 Years

Neco Williams penned an emotional statement after completing his transfer from Liverpool to Nottingham Forest.

The 21-year-old had been a Liverpool player since the age of six.

But Williams joined Premier League newbies Forest for a transfer fee of £17 million on Monday, as reported by BBC Sport.

After signing a four-year contract with Forest, Williams said goodbye to Liverpool by writing on Twitter: "15 years at this special club, thank you for everything @LFC.

"It's been an honor to play for this club and to play under Jurgen Klopp.

"But I've now decided to take up a new challenge.

"I wish all the team and the staff the best of luck for the future and will always continue to support the club.

"Thank you and never forget YNWA!!!"

Despite being a Liverpool player for a decade and a half, Williams was unable to establish himself as the club's first-choice right-back.

But he will be just that at Forest, after Djed Spence left the City Ground when his loan spell expired at the end of last season.

"I'm really excited to join Nottingham Forest and to help this great club move forwards in the Premier League," Williams told his new club's official website.

"Forest are a club with incredible history and the City Ground is a very special venue that I can't wait to experience in full voice in the coming weeks.

"Having spoken to the head coach, there's a huge amount of ambition being shown at the club and I can't wait to join up with my new teammates and get ready for the challenge ahead."

Regular Premier League game time will likely help Williams nail down his position as a starter for Wales.

Williams has been capped 21 times to date and is expected to feature for Wales at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which begins in November.

Neco Williams pictured signing a contract with Nottingham Forest after leaving Liverpool in July 2022

Neco Williams pictured signing a contract with Nottingham Forest after leaving Liverpool

Neco Williams pictured signing a contract with Nottingham Forest after leaving Liverpool in July 2022
News

New Nottingham Forest Signing Neco Williams Says Emotional Goodbye To Liverpool After 15 Years

By Robert Summerscales1 minute ago
Paul Pogba pictured giving a thumbs up gesture to Juventus fans on Sunday, July 10, 2022
News

Juventus Officially Confirm Return Of Paul Pogba In 293-Word Announcement

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Wayne Rooney pictured celebrating after scoring a goal for DC United in 2018
News

Wayne Rooney Arrives In Washington To Complete Return To DC United As Head Coach

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Hat-trick hero Grace Geyoro pictured celebrating after scoring in France's 5-1 win over Italy at UEFA Women's Euro 2022
Watch

Grace Geyoro Scores The First Hat-Trick At UEFA Women's Euro 2022 As France Thrash Italy 5-1

By Robert Summerscales14 hours ago
Paul Pogba pictured being greeted by a crowd of fans at the Juventus medical center on July 9, 2022
Watch

Paul Pogba Refuses To Sign Manchester United Jersey After Arriving For Juventus Medical

By Robert Summerscales14 hours ago
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp pictured speaking at a press conference in Bangkok ahead of a pre-season friendly against Manchester United in July 2022
Watch

Playful Jurgen Klopp Mocks Man United By Suggesting Liverpool Are Bigger Club

By Robert Summerscales19 hours ago
Giovani Lo Celso (left) and Sergio Reguilon pictured in November 2010
Transfer Talk

Tottenham Make It Clear That Four Players Are Up For Sale After 5th Summer Signing Arrives

By Robert SummerscalesJul 10, 2022
A "Haaland 9" jersey pictured on sale in Manchester City's online store
News

Erling Haaland Makes Squad Number Decision As He Becomes Manchester City's 11th No.9

By Robert SummerscalesJul 10, 2022
Ruben Loftus-Cheek (left) and N'Golo Kante (no.7) pictured during Chelsea's 4-0 win over Juventus in November 2021
News

N'Golo Kante Misses Chelsea's USA Tour Due To Covid Vaccination Status

By Robert SummerscalesJul 10, 2022