Manchester United Give Bruno Fernandes New Squad Number To Match His Tattoo

Bruno Fernandes has had his Manchester United squad number upgraded from no.18 to no.8.

United announced the change on Thursday when it was also confirmed that new signing Tyrell Malacia will wear the no.12 jersey after joining from Feyenoord.

Fernandes takes the no.8 jersey from Juan Mata, who had been in possession of it from 2014 until last month when he departed on a free transfer.

Mata was United's fifth no.8 since squad numbers replaced the traditional 1 to 11 system in 1993 - after Paul Ince, Nicky Butt, Wayne Rooney and Anderson.

Fernandes always wanted to be United's no.8. It was his number at former clubs Udinese and Sporting Lisbon, while he was born on September 8 in 1994.

The Portugal international also has an "8" tattooed on his right arm.

Fernandes will wear his new no.8 jersey during United's pre-season tour, which begins with a high-profile friendly against Liverpool in Thailand on July 12.

Bruno Fernandes pictured celebrating after scoring for Manchester United against Tottenham in October 2020

Bruno Fernandes has the number "8" tattooed on his right arm

