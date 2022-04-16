New Real Madrid Signing Vinicius Tobias Impresses Carlo Ancelotti In First Fortnight

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has suggested that the club will exercise their option to sign Vinicius Tobias on a permanent basis.

The 18-year-old joined Real on loan on April 1 just two months after he had signed for Shakhtar Donetsk from Internacional in his native Brazil.

Right-back Tobias did not make his senior debut for Shakhtar because Ukrainian soccer was suspended shortly after his arrival, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

His move to Real was permitted as part of a special FIFA transfer window to allow players from Russian and Ukrainian clubs to sign deals elsewhere.

Although Tobias only moved to Real on an initial loan, it is said that he has already agreed terms on a contract which will become active if the Spanish club trigger a clause to buy him from Shakhtar.

Judging by Ancelotti's recent comments, published this week by journalist Fabrizio Romano, Real look likely to turn the teenager's loan move into a permanent one.

"He's very good. I see there's lot of quality and potential in this boy," said Ancelotti. "He's a player we consider part of Real Madrid project for the future."

Tobias is ineligible to play for Real in La Liga this season because their squad already has a full quota of non-EU players.

He is currently working with the Real B team.