Skip to main content

New Thibaut Courtois Tattoo: Real Madrid Keeper Gets Brick Wall And UCL Trophy Inked On Arm

Thibaut Courtois has got a new tattoo to commemorate his MVP performance in the 2022 UEFA Champions League final.

The Real Madrid goalkeeper made nine saves to help his side keep a priceless clean sheet in a 1-0 win over Liverpool on May 28.

His new tattoo depicts a goal covered by a brick wall next to the Champions League trophy and his initials followed by the number one.

Courtois shared an image of his new ink on Instagram along with the message: "Thank you @tattooboutiquelarissa for the amazing work."

The artist replied: "Done with great pleasure".

New Thibaut Courtois Tattoo

A photo of a tattoo on the arm of Thibaut Courtois commemorating his clean sheet in the 2022 Champions League final

A photo of a tattoo on the arm of Thibaut Courtois commemorating his clean sheet in the 2022 Champions League final

A photo of a tattoo on the arm of Thibaut Courtois commemorating his clean sheet in the 2022 Champions League final
News

New Thibaut Courtois Tattoo: Real Madrid Keeper Gets Brick Wall And UCL Trophy Inked On Arm

By Robert Summerscales1 minute ago
MLS legends Thierry Henry and David Beckham pictured in 2011
Features

Top 10 Big-Name MLS Imports Of All Time: New LAFC Signing Gareth Bale In At No.4

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
Gareth Bale pictured wearing LAFC kit in a video posted to announce his transfer to the MLS from Real Madrid in 2022
News

Gareth Bale Confirms Transfer To LAFC And Could Make Debut In Derby Against Galaxy

By Robert Summerscales10 hours ago
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo pictured practicing at RCD Mallorca's training facility in June 2022
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Starts Preseason Training Days Before Manchester United Teammates

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago
A picture of Cristiano Ronaldo wearing Manchester United's number 7 jersey
Transfer Talk

Chelsea Chairman Todd Boehly Meets Cristiano Ronaldo's Agent Jorge Mendes

By Robert Summerscales22 hours ago
Gareth Bale pictured celebrating after scoring for Real Madrid in the 2018 Champions League final against Liverpool
News

Gareth Bale Coming To MLS After LAFC Strike Deal To Sign Real Madrid Forward On Free Transfer

By Robert SummerscalesJun 25, 2022
Mason Greenwood pictured in action for Manchester United against West Ham on January 22, 2022
News

Mason Greenwood Still On Bail Five Months After Arrest On Suspicion Of Rape

By Robert SummerscalesJun 24, 2022
Lionel Messi and wife Antonela Roccuzzo pictured on holiday in 2022
News

Lionel Messi Celebrates Big Birthday With Wife Antonela Roccuzzo And Former Barca Teammate

By Robert SummerscalesJun 23, 2022
Lionel Messi pictured from behind during PSG vs Real Madrid in February 2022
News

PSG President Tips Lionel Messi To Have The Best Season Of His Career

By Robert SummerscalesJun 23, 2022