New Thibaut Courtois Tattoo: Real Madrid Keeper Gets Brick Wall And UCL Trophy Inked On Arm
Thibaut Courtois has got a new tattoo to commemorate his MVP performance in the 2022 UEFA Champions League final.
The Real Madrid goalkeeper made nine saves to help his side keep a priceless clean sheet in a 1-0 win over Liverpool on May 28.
His new tattoo depicts a goal covered by a brick wall next to the Champions League trophy and his initials followed by the number one.
Courtois shared an image of his new ink on Instagram along with the message: "Thank you @tattooboutiquelarissa for the amazing work."
The artist replied: "Done with great pleasure".