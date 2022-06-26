New Thibaut Courtois Tattoo: Real Madrid Keeper Gets Brick Wall And UCL Trophy Inked On Arm

Thibaut Courtois has got a new tattoo to commemorate his MVP performance in the 2022 UEFA Champions League final.

The Real Madrid goalkeeper made nine saves to help his side keep a priceless clean sheet in a 1-0 win over Liverpool on May 28.

His new tattoo depicts a goal covered by a brick wall next to the Champions League trophy and his initials followed by the number one.

Courtois shared an image of his new ink on Instagram along with the message: "Thank you @tattooboutiquelarissa for the amazing work."

The artist replied: "Done with great pleasure".

