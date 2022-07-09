Skip to main content

Tottenham Announce New Squad Numbers As Cristian Romero Makes Unusual Change

Tottenham Hotspur announced some new squad numbers ahead of the 2022/23 season on Saturday.

Cristian Romero's no.4 jersey is being reallocated to midfielder Oliver Skipp, who was Tottenham's no.29 last season.

Romero will now wear no.17.

Why Is Cristian Romero Trading No.4 For No.17?

Center-back Romero is one of Tottenham's most important first-team players, so trading in no.4 for no.17 is a slightly unusual change.

Four is generally considered a much more desirable number than seventeen, but not to Romero.

Romero began his senior career wearing no.17. It was his first ever squad number at Club Atletico Belgrano in his native Argentina.

He also wore no.17 at Genoa and Atalanta but that number was unavailable when he joined Spurs in August 2021 as it belonged to Moussa Sissoko.

Sissoko left Tottenham 21 days after Romero arrived but by that time the defender had already made his Premier League debut with the no.4 on his back.

Cristian Romero (left) pictured wearing Tottenham's no.4 jersey in April 2022

Cristian Romero (left) pictured wearing Tottenham's no.4 jersey during his first Premier League season

Cristian Romero (left) pictured wearing Tottenham's no.4 jersey in April 2022
