Sir Alex Ferguson Makes Recommendations To Man United Over Next Manager Shortlist

Legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson may have left the Old Trafford dugout in 2013 but his opinion still counts for a lot at the club.

The 80-year-old is a non-executive director at United and is regularly seen at home games.

Ferguson led United to 13 Premier League titles in a 27-year reign as manager, before successfully campaigning for David Moyes to replace him.

The Moyes appointment did not work out as he was sacked after just 51 matches.

But that has not stopped new United CEO Richard Arnold from seeking Ferguson's recommendation in the club's latest search for a new manager.

According to ESPN, Ferguson has told Arnold that he is a big admirer of Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino, who is said to be his first choice to lead United next season.

But ESPN also claim that Ferguson has recommended that United consider Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti if Pochettino proves to be unattainable.

Sir Alex Ferguson's opinion could count for a lot in Man United's search for a new manager IMAGO/Simon Bellis

United have opted for a patient approach in their search to source a replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was sacked in November.

Ralf Rangnick was hired as interim boss until the end of the season, giving United plenty of time to find Mr Right.

United director John Murtough revealed earlier this week that the process to appoint the club's next manager was underway.

Murtough added that the new manager "will have the objective to get us back to challenging for those domestic and European titles".

If United want a manager with a proven track record of winning domestic and European titles, they would be wise to consider Ancelotti, 62.

The Italian has won the Champions League three times - twice with AC Milan and once with Real.

He has also won league titles in Italy, England, France and Germany, while his Real side are six points clear of Sevilla in this season's Spanish title race.

Conversely, Pochettino, 50, has not yet won a league title or European trophy in his first decade as a manger, although that barren run is almost certain to end this season with PSG 15 points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

Ferguson is not only a United legend and he was recently honored with a statue at Aberdeen Football Club.

Ferguson unveiled a statue of himself at Aberdeen Football Club last month IMAGO/Jane Barlow

He may have won two Champions Leagues with United, but his first European trophy triumph was arguably his most impressive.

Ferguson led Aberdeen to victory over Real Madrid in the 1983 European Cup Winners' Cup final.

Speaking about his victorious team from back then, Ferguson said at last month's statue ceremony, as reported by BBC Sport: "The thing about human beings, some people want to go to the moon for their holidays and some want to go to the local park. These boys wanted to go to the moon.

"They had the desire to be better and better and that gave me the incentive to work with them and let them understand that, look, other clubs want to win trophies, you have to want to win it more than them.

"The desire to win more than others is what will get you there."