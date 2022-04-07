No Mo Salah As David James Picks Man City And Liverpool Combined XI

The best two teams in the Premier League go head to head at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday as leaders Manchester City host challengers Liverpool.

Over a £1 billion of talent will take to the pitch at the Etihad Stadium regardless of who Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp pick to play.

Both managers will have to overcome some selection dilemmas as they are blessed with many fabulous options in their deep squads.

For example, Klopp must decide who out of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz will start in his front three.

But imagine how tough it would be to pick a first XI for a manager if they had a squad comprised of all of City and Liverpool's players.

Former England goalkeeper David James, who played for both clubs during his career, was given that task this week.

James was asked by Genting Casino to pick a combined Man City and Liverpool XI.

The outcome was... interesting.

David James' Man City And Liverpool Combined XI

Alisson; Walker, Van Dijk, Dias, Robertson; Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva; Foden, Sterling, Diaz

A Man City and Liverpool combined XI, as picked by David James sharemytactics.com

Remarkably, James did not select Salah, despite the Egyptian being the Premier League's leading scorer this season with 20 goals.

Salah is also one of just three EPL players to make at least 10 assists this season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is top of the Premier League's assist table with 11, but James also left him out by picking Kyle Walker at right-back instead.

Overall, James selected seven City players and just four from Liverpool.

Mo Salah (no.11) did not make the cut as David James picked a combined Man City and Liverpool XI IMAGO/PA Images/Peter Byrne

James explained his selections by saying: "I've put Alisson above Ederson based on the fact that Alisson has had more to do. If you take into consideration how important Alisson has been in keeping clean sheets and stopping in the last few months. I think in the last few games Ederson's kicked the ball over the halfway line twice.

"I'd have Robertson at left-back over Joao Cancelo as he doesn't shoot as much and therefore doesn't give the ball away as much.

"I'd have Luis Diaz and Virgil van Dijk. I'd go Kyle Walker and the reason being is that there's going to be a lot of space and he'll need to get back and defend.

"I love Trent Alexander-Arnold going forward and he's a decent defender, but I'd just edge Walker over him.

"I'll go with all of the City midfield, so Rodri, KDB (Kevin De Bruyne) and Bernardo Silva in midfield.

"I'd go Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden and Luis Diaz up front, so no Mo Salah.

"But if you ask me again in half an hour, I'd probably say a completely different team!"

James has dabbled in genuine management since retiring as a player.

He has had two spells in charge of Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League, winning just under a third of his games in charge,