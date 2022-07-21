Oleksandr Zinchenko Spotted Among Crowd At Arsenal Friendly In Orlando

Oleksandr Zinchenko was in the crowd to watch Arsenal in pre-season action against Orlando City on Wednesday night.

The 25-year-old is set to join the Gunners from Manchester City.

City manager Pep Guardiola had confirmed Zinchenko's imminent exit earlier in the day.

Zinchenko will become the third player City have sold to a supposed Premier League rival this summer, after Gabriel Jesus also left for Arsenal and Raheem Sterling moved to Chelsea.

Guardiola told reporters: "On behalf of the club [I would like to express] gratitude for the effort, how they behave on and off the pitch. It was nice with Alex yesterday because we could say goodbye properly.

"Unfortunately with Raheem and Gabriel we could not do it because it was the summertime, but yesterday we could say goodbye to him and [he can] move on to Arsenal."

Despite Guardiola's admission that Zinchenko was leaving, his switch to Arsenal had not yet been officially announced prior to Wednesday's game at Exploria Stadium.

Therefore, Zinchenko was unable to feature against Orlando.

Instead, he sat in the stands next to Gunners technical director Edu.

Arsenal will pay City £30 million plus a possible extra £2m in add-ons for the transfer of Zinchenko, according to BBC Sport.