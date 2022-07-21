Skip to main content

Oleksandr Zinchenko Spotted Among Crowd At Arsenal Friendly In Orlando

Oleksandr Zinchenko was in the crowd to watch Arsenal in pre-season action against Orlando City on Wednesday night.

The 25-year-old is set to join the Gunners from Manchester City.

City manager Pep Guardiola had confirmed Zinchenko's imminent exit earlier in the day.

Zinchenko will become the third player City have sold to a supposed Premier League rival this summer, after Gabriel Jesus also left for Arsenal and Raheem Sterling moved to Chelsea.

Guardiola told reporters: "On behalf of the club [I would like to express] gratitude for the effort, how they behave on and off the pitch. It was nice with Alex yesterday because we could say goodbye properly.

"Unfortunately with Raheem and Gabriel we could not do it because it was the summertime, but yesterday we could say goodbye to him and [he can] move on to Arsenal."

Despite Guardiola's admission that Zinchenko was leaving, his switch to Arsenal had not yet been officially announced prior to Wednesday's game at Exploria Stadium.

Therefore, Zinchenko was unable to feature against Orlando.

Instead, he sat in the stands next to Gunners technical director Edu.

Arsenal will pay City £30 million plus a possible extra £2m in add-ons for the transfer of Zinchenko, according to BBC Sport.

A general view of the Arsenal crest on a corner flag at the Emirates Stadium
News

Oleksandr Zinchenko Spotted Among Crowd At Arsenal Friendly In Orlando

By Robert Summerscales8 minutes ago
Matthijs de Ligt pictured scoring with his first touch as a Bayern Munich player in a pre-season 2022 friendly against DC United
Watch

Matthijs De Ligt Scores With First Touch For Bayern Munich As He Nails Thunderous Volley

By Robert Summerscales30 minutes ago
Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane pictured in July 2022
Watch

Watch Sadio Mane Score 255 Seconds Into Bayern Munich Debut

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Georgia Stanway pictured (left) shooting to score England's winning goal in their quarter-final victory over Spain at UEFA Women's Euro 2022
Watch

Women's Euros Highlights: England 2-1 Spain - Watch All The Goals Including Georgia Stanway Stunner

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
England's players pictured celebrating during their quarter-final win over Spain at UEFA Women's Euro 2022
News

England Survive Spain Scare To Keep Women's Euro 2022 Party Alive

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Gabriel Jesus and Brazil teammate Richarlison (right) pictured in 2018
News

Gabriel Jesus Targets EPL Golden Boot But Thinks Richarlison Could Also Be A Contender

By Robert Summerscales7 hours ago
Romeo Beckham pictured playing for Inter Miami against Barcelona in July 2022
News

Inter Miami Boss Phil Neville Says His Son And Romeo Beckham Deserved To Play Against Barcelona

By Robert Summerscales8 hours ago
Paulo Dybala pictured after scoring for Argentina against Italy in June 2022
News

Paulo Dybala Signs For Roma On Three-Year Deal Said To Contain €20m Release Clause

By Robert Summerscales12 hours ago
Lionel Messi pictured during PSG's tour of Japan in 2022
Watch

Lionel Messi Scores His First Goal As A 35-Year-Old To Help PSG Beat Kawasaki Frontale

By Robert Summerscales13 hours ago