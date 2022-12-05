Skip to main content

France Legend Olivier Giroud Revels In "Childhood Dream" After Breaking Thierry Henry's Goals Record

Olivier Giroud fulfilled a "childhood dream" on Sunday night by beating Thierry Henry's goals record to become France's all-time leading scorer.

Giroud netted France's opener in a 3-1 win over Poland in the World Cup round of 16.

The 36-year-old has now scored 52 international goals in 117 games for his country.

Henry, 45, scored 51 times in 123 France games between 1997 and 2010.

Giroud was thrilled to score his record-breaking goal in front of his family.

Speaking to beIN SPORTS, he said: "There are my wife and my children who are there, plus my childhood friends. It's a childhood dream to beat Thierry Henry like that.

"A lot of people told me it was coming.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Now I put it behind me and my obsession is to go as far as possible with the team."

Olivier Giroud pictured celebrating after scoring his 52nd goal for France in December 2022

Olivier Giroud pictured celebrating after scoring his 52nd goal for France

Kylian Mbappe scored France's other two goals against Poland to take his international tally to 33 goals in 63 appearances.

It is widely expected that he will eventually break Giroud's record.

France's next game at the World Cup will be a quarter-final against England, who beat Senegal 3-0 in Sunday's other match.

That quarter-final is not until Saturday, so Giroud admitted that he and his France teammates were planning to celebrate their win over Poland.

"The adventure continues," added Giroud. "We said to ourselves in the locker room that to live a magnificent experience together, we had to be united.

"We were able to find the right words in the locker room. We have a great group of friends, it shows on the field. This team is rewarded for its efforts, we are not going to suppress our pleasure this evening."

In This Article (2)

France
France
Poland
Poland

Olivier Giroud pictured celebrating after scoring his 52nd goal for France in December 2022
News

France Legend Olivier Giroud Revels In "Childhood Dream" After Breaking Thierry Henry's Goals Record

By Robert Summerscales
Lionel Messi pictured celebrating after scoring in Argentina's 2-1 win over Australia at the 2022 World Cup
News

Lionel Messi Marks 1,000th Game Of His Career With World Cup Masterclass

By Robert Summerscales
England manager Gareth Southgate pictured during his team's 6-2 win over Iran at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar
News

All 32 World Cup Teams Ranked Based On Group Stage Results At Qatar 2022

By Robert Summerscales
Richarlison pictured scoring for Brazil against Serbia with a spectacular acrobatic volley at the 2022 FIFA World Cup
Watch

World Cup Goal Of The Tournament Contenders: Rewatch Qatar 2022's Sweetest Strikes So Far

By Robert Summerscales
Marcus Rashford pictured (bottom left) shooting to score England's third goal in a 3-0 win over Wales at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
News

England Win World Cup Group For First Time In 16 Years

By Robert Summerscales
Frenkie de Jong pictured (center) scoring for Holland against Qatar at the 2022 FIFA World Cup
News

Qatar Confirmed As Worst Performing Host Nation In FIFA World Cup History

By Robert Summerscales
A pitch invader pictured holding a rainbow flag during the World Cup game between Portugal and Uruguay in Qatar
Watch

World Cup Pitch Invader Carrying Rainbow Flag Interrupts Portugal Vs Uruguay

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured (left) celebrating with Bruno Fernandes during Portugal's game against Uruguay at the 2022 World Cup
News

FIFA Rules That Cristiano Ronaldo Did NOT Touch The Ball As Portugal's First Goal In Win Over Uruguay Is Given To Bruno Fernandes

By Robert Summerscales
The FA Cup trophy pictured before a first round match between AFC Sudbury and Colchester United in 2021
News

FA Cup Third Round Draw Pairs Manchester City With Chelsea

By Robert Summerscales