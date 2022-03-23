Paul Pogba Admits To Suffering From Depression During His Manchester United Career

Paul Pogba has opened up about his personal battle with depression.

The Manchester United midfielder revealed this week in an interview with Le Figaro that mental health issues have at times made him avoid others and question his own identity.

Although Pogba has never spoken publicly about his battle with depression until now, it started over three years ago.

Pogba said it began at some point during Jose Mourinho's reign as United manager, which was from May 2016 to December 2018.

"I've had depression in my career, but we don't talk about it," said Pogba.

"Sometimes you don't know you are, you just want to isolate yourself, be alone. These are unmistakable signs.

"Personally, it started when I was with Jose Mourinho at United. You ask yourself questions, you wonder if you are at fault because you have never experienced these moments in your life."

Paul Pogba pictured during Man United's game with Southampton on February 12, 2022 IMAGO/Andrew Yates

Pogba is not the first soccer star to speak up about their struggles with depression.

Former Tottenham and England left-back Danny Rose revealed ahead of the 2018 World Cup that he had been taking medication for depression, which had been triggered in part by a lengthy injury coupled with a family tragedy.

Michael Carrick, Andreas Iniesta and Gianluigi Buffon have also mentioned mental health issues in interviews before.

But Pogba believes many more keep quiet.

He added: "All top athletes go through these moments but few talk about it. Inevitably, you will feel it in your body, in your head, and you may have a month, even a year, where you are not well. But you don't have to say it. In any case publicly.

"We earn a lot of money and we don't complain really, but that doesn't prevent us from going through moments that are more difficult than others, like everyone else in life.

"Because you make money, you always have to be happy? It's not like that, life. But, in football, it does not pass, we are however not superheroes, but only human beings."