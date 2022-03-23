Paul Pogba's Manchester United Career Looks As "Dead" As Their Season

Paul Pogba looks increasingly likely to leave Old Trafford this summer after telling a French newspaper that he has not enjoyed his last five years at the club.

The midfielder rejoined United from Juventus in 2016 and won two trophies in his first season back at club he had first joined as a 16-year-old in 2009.

United lifted the EFL Cup and Europa League in 2017, but have won nothing since.

The end of this season will mark five years without a trophy for United.

Pogba told Le Figaro: "You have to be honest, the last five seasons have not satisfied me – really not at all."

United have been knocked out of both domestic cups, they lost to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League's round of 16 last week and they currently sit 20 points below leaders Manchester City in the Premier League.

"This year it is dead," Pogba added. "We won't win anything. Whether it is with Manchester United or at another club, I want to win trophies."

Paul Pogba pictured during Manchester United's game against Tottenham earlier this month IMAGO/Martin Rickett

Pogba's contract at United is set to expire at the end of June and it is widely expected that he will leave on a free transfer this summer.

If he does leave, Pogba will hope he is able to find a club where he can enjoy playing as much as he does for the French national team.

"It's simple with France," Pogba said. "I play and I play in my position – I know my role and I feel the confidence of the coach and the players.

"It's normal to feel a difference at Manchester United because it's hard to be consistent when you often have a change to your position, or the team system, or your partners."

Pogba went on to praise Didier Deschamps, but his positive words for the France manager appeared to be laced with criticism for United interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

He continued: "I get along very well [with Deschamps], he gave me a role that I know, but at Manchester United do I really have a role?"

The 29-year-old has been used as a holding midfielder, a central midfielder, a number 10 and a left winger by United this season.

Pogba also opened up during the interview about his personal battle with depression.

He revealed that mental health issues have at times made him avoid others and question his own identity.

Although Pogba had never spoken publicly about his battle with depression until now, it started over three years ago.

Pogba said it began at some point during Jose Mourinho's reign as United manager, which was from May 2016 to December 2018.

Pogba revealed in an interview with Le Figaro that he has suffered from depression IMAGO/Andrew Yates

"I've had depression in my career, but we don't talk about it," said Pogba.

"Sometimes you don't know you are, you just want to isolate yourself, be alone. These are unmistakable signs.

"Personally, it started when I was with Jose Mourinho at United. You ask yourself questions, you wonder if you are at fault because you have never experienced these moments in your life."

Pogba is not the first soccer star to speak up about their struggles with depression.

Former Tottenham and England left-back Danny Rose revealed ahead of the 2018 World Cup that he had been taking medication for depression, which had been triggered in part by a lengthy injury coupled with a family tragedy.

Michael Carrick, Andreas Iniesta and Gianluigi Buffon have also mentioned mental health issues in interviews before.

But Pogba believes many more keep quiet.

He added: "All top athletes go through these moments but few talk about it. Inevitably, you will feel it in your body, in your head, and you may have a month, even a year, where you are not well. But you don't have to say it. In any case publicly.

"We earn a lot of money and we don't complain really, but that doesn't prevent us from going through moments that are more difficult than others, like everyone else in life.

"Because you make money, you always have to be happy? It's not like that, life. But, in football, it does not pass, we are however not superheroes, but only human beings."