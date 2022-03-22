Paulo Dybala Exit On Free Transfer Confirmed By Juventus With Spurs & Arsenal Possible Takers

Juventus CEO Maurizio Arrivabene has confirmed that this season will be Paulo Dybala's last at the club.

The 28-year-old Argentina striker has been in Turin since joining from Palermo in 2015.

He has scored over 100 goals for Juve and helped them win five Serie A titles and four Coppa Italia crowns, as well as reaching the 2017 Champions League final.

But Dybala's contract is set to expire in June and Arrivabene said this week that talks over a new deal have stopped and will not resume.

Arrivabene's declaration on Dybala's future came days after Juve manager Massimiliano Allegri told DAZN: "The rapport with Paulo and all the players is good.

"There are some exchanges of opinion, I am always rather direct, but I am like this for the good of the players, who know they have my faith and admiration.

"I don't know if he will be a Juventus player or not, that is a matter for the club."

The Daily Mail claims that Dybala rejected a new deal in October and that the offer had included lower wages than he currently earns.

The opportunity to sign a player of Dybala's quality and status without a transfer fee is expected to result in a lot of interest.

Among the clubs most likely to sign Dybala, according to Calciomercato, are Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Tottenham.

Paulo Dybala is set to wave goodbye to Juventus after seven years at the club IMAGO/Federico Tardito

Atletico will be looking to replace Luis Suarez, whose contract expires at the same time as Dybala's.

Likewise, PSG are expected to lose their star striker on a free transfer this summer with Kylian Mbappe out of contract in June.

Arsenal have already lost their main man up front after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang departed for Barcelona earlier this year.

The Gunners' need for attacking reinforcements is set to get even more pressing as fellow frontmen Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are both about to enter the last three months of their contracts, before likely leaving for free in June.

Tottenham forward Harry Kane is under contract until 2024. But Spurs are still expected to be in the market for a striker this summer.

Kane is the only senior central striker on the books at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

His role has evolved a lot in recent years, to the point that he has become his side's chief creator, as well as leading marksman.

Therefore, Spurs might fancy Dybala as an option to play with Kane, rather than solely as back-up for when the England captain is unavailable or being rested.