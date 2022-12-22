Skip to main content

Pele's Cancer Has 'Progressed' And Brazil Legend Will Stay In Hospital Over Christmas

Brazil legend Pele will spend Christmas in hospital.

The 82-year-old, who won the World Cup three times during a record-breaking playing career in the 1950s, '60s and '70s, has been receiving treatment for colon cancer since September 2021. 

Pele has currently been at Sao Paulo's Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein for the last three weeks.

A statement from the hospital this week explained that Pele "requires greater care related to renal and cardiac dysfunctions" because of the "progression" of his cancer.

Pele's daughter Kely Nascimento wrote on Instagram on Wednesday evening: "Our Christmas at home has been suspended.

"We decided with the doctors that, for various reasons, it would be better for us to stay here with all the care that this new family at Einstein gives us!

"We are going to turn this room into a Sambodromo [just kidding], we will even make caipirinhas [not kidding!!]".

She added that the family would provide an update on Pele's health after Christmas.

News of Pele's latest admission to hospital broke during the recent FIFA World Cup.

The Brazilian national team paid tribute to Pele after beating South Korea during the tournament by holding up a banner with his name and picture.

Pele received many more messages and gestures of support during the World Cup.

Players of Brazil pictured holding up a banner to show support for unwell national icon Pele during the 2022 World Cup

