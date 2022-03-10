Skip to main content

CJ Egan-Riley Receives 7/10 From Man City Boss Pep Guardiola After Champions League Debut

Pep Guardiola rated CJ Egan-Riley's Champions League debut as a solid 7/10 after watching him help Manchester City keep a clean sheet against Sporting Lisbon.

With Joao Cancelo ill and Kyle Walker suspended, Guardiola started the 19-year-old at right-back and he played the full 90 minutes the Etihad Stadium.

The pressure on Egan-Riley was reduced slightly by the fact City started the game with a 5-0 lead from the first leg in Portugal.

Nevertheless, Guardiola is known for being a very demanding boss.

After the game, which ended 0-0, Guardiola declared himself happy, both with the team and his teenage right-back.

"I am very pleased because in both games we deserved to be in the Champions League quarter-finals," he told BT Sport, as reported by the BBC.

"CJ Egan-Riley played really good and didn't miss one ball. He is a seven. He is nothing exceptional in anything but that is a good sign as a defender as he doesn't make mistakes."

CJ Egan-Riley pictured on his Champions League debut for Manchester City

Guardiola handed a Champions League debut to another 19-year-old as midfielder James McAtee came on for Phil Foden at half-time.

While the manager was impressed by McAtee's overall performance, he pointed out that the youngster needs to work on his pressing.

"Macca is quite calm and a guy who is in a good direction," Guardiola told ManCity.com.

"He got minutes in the second half and has played previous games. He knows the rhythm.

"He has the quality but has to understand the position a bit better. He was confused in the pressing, but he was good."

City have now reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League in five consecutive seasons.

