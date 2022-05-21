PFA Accused Of "Bias" As 4/6 Nominees For Fans' Player Of The Year Award Are English

The Professional Footballers' Association revealed its shortlist for the PFA Premier League Fans' Player of the Year award this week.

The nominees are Conor Gallagher, Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Declan Rice.

This shortlist was compiled by members of the PFA, with the winner to be decided by a vote among fans.

But many fans were not impressed by the list.

After the PFA took to Instagram to reveal the six nominees, the top 20 comments had one thing in common - they all referenced Tottenham forward Son Heung-min.

One fan replied: "Gallagher and Foden over Son is laughable".

Another wrote: "No Son? joke of an award."

Multiple commenters also accused the PFA of "English bias", after Salah and De Bruyne were the only non-English nominees.

West Ham's Declan Rice (left) has been nominated for the PFA Premier League Fans' Player of the Year award but Tottenham's Son Heung-min (right) has not IMAGO/NurPhoto/Action Foto Sport

All of the six players nominated have indeed had impressive seasons, but the PFA might look a little silly on Sunday if Son wins the Premier League's Golden Boot.

Going into the final round of fixtures, only Salah has scored more Premier League goals than the South Korea captain, who was recently named as Tottenham's Player of the Year.

Son is on 21 goals, behind Salah on 22. Tottenham's final fixture is against Norwich, who have the worst defensive record in the EPL.