Skip to main content

Mo Salah Becomes Seventh Two-Time Winner Of PFA Players' Player Of The Year Award

Liverpool star Mo Salah has won the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award for the second time in his Premier League career.

Salah, who first won the award at the end of the 2017/18 season, edged Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne in a vote among their peers.

The 29-year-old Egyptian has become the seventh footballer in history to become a two-time PFA Players' Player of the Year.

Mo Salah pictured with the PFA Player of the Year trophy in 2018

Mo Salah pictured with the PFA Player of the Year trophy in 2018

De Bruyne is also on that list, having won the prize in the 2019/20 and 2020/21 campaigns.

Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo, Thierry Henry, Alan Shearer and Mark Hughes are the only other players to win the award - which was first presented to Norman Hunter in 1974 - more than once.

Salah's latest award came as recognition for a superb season in which he scored 23 goals and provided 13 assists in 35 Premier League appearances.

He shared the EPL Golden Boot with Tottenham's Son Heung-min but finished the season as the outright leader on the league's list of assisters.

Pablo Sarabia pictured (center) scoring the winning goal for Spain in their 1-0 victory over Switzerland in June 2022
Watch

Highlights: Switzerland 0-1 Spain - Watch Pablo Sarabia's Hot Scoring Form Continue In Geneva

By Robert Summerscales15 minutes ago
Portugal's players pictured celebrating a goal during their 2-0 win over the Czech Republic in June 2022
Watch

Highlights: Portugal 2-0 Czech Republic - Watch Bernardo Silva Assist Two Nations League Goals

By Robert Summerscales36 minutes ago
Phil Foden pictured during Manchester City's 5-1 win over Wolves in May 2022
News

Phil Foden Emulates Wayne Rooney And Ryan Giggs By Winning PFA Young Player Of The Year Award Twice

By Robert Summerscales55 minutes ago
Mo Salah pictured with the PFA Player of the Year trophy in 2018
News

Mo Salah Becomes Seventh Two-Time Winner Of PFA Players' Player Of The Year Award

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Ipswich Town fan Ed Sheeran pictured (center) watching his team against Aston Villa at Portman Road in 2018
News

Ed Sheeran To Remain As Ipswich Town FC's Shirt Sponsor After Signing New Deal

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Loris Karius pictured during what proved to be his last appearance for Liverpool - in the 2018 Champions League final against Real Madrid
News

Seven Players To Leave Liverpool As Loris Karius Exit Is Confirmed Four Years After His Final Game

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Byron Castillo (left) pictured playing for Ecuador against Chile in a World Cup qualifier for Qatar 2022
News

How Chile Could Replace Ecuador At 2022 FIFA World Cup All Because Of Byron Castillo

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Holland's players pictured celebrating after Wout Weghorst scored a late winner in a 2-1 victory over Wales in June 2022
Watch

Highlights: Wales 1-2 Holland - Watch All The Goals Including Two In Manic Added Time

By Robert SummerscalesJun 8, 2022
Leandro Trossard pictured shooting to score a brilliant goal for Belgium against Poland in June 2022
Watch

Highlights: Belgium 6-1 Poland - Watch All The Goals Including Leandro Trossard Stunner

By Robert SummerscalesJun 8, 2022