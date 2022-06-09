Mo Salah Becomes Seventh Two-Time Winner Of PFA Players' Player Of The Year Award

Liverpool star Mo Salah has won the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award for the second time in his Premier League career.

Salah, who first won the award at the end of the 2017/18 season, edged Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne in a vote among their peers.

The 29-year-old Egyptian has become the seventh footballer in history to become a two-time PFA Players' Player of the Year.

Mo Salah pictured with the PFA Player of the Year trophy in 2018 IMAGO/PA Images/Barrington Coombs

De Bruyne is also on that list, having won the prize in the 2019/20 and 2020/21 campaigns.

Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo, Thierry Henry, Alan Shearer and Mark Hughes are the only other players to win the award - which was first presented to Norman Hunter in 1974 - more than once.

Salah's latest award came as recognition for a superb season in which he scored 23 goals and provided 13 assists in 35 Premier League appearances.

He shared the EPL Golden Boot with Tottenham's Son Heung-min but finished the season as the outright leader on the league's list of assisters.